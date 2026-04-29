Rivian to place more than 100 new EV chargers around Caruso properties

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Real estate developer Caruso is partnering with the electric vehicle company Rivian to add more than 150 public EV chargers to Caruso’s properties, including malls and apartment buildings.

Caruso owns several iconic Southern California destinations, such as the Grove and Palisades Village, which is scheduled to reopen this summer after last year’s wildfires. Rivian is an Irvine-based luxury EV brand that has risen in popularity in the Golden State as Tesla has lost some traction.

The multi-year partnership will add two new Rivian showrooms to the Commons at Calabasas and the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Each space will be designed like a gallery and offer private experiences, the companies said.

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The DC fast chargers will be available to all EV drivers and powered entirely by renewable energy. Caruso did not specify where the new chargers would be installed. It owns residential buildings in Glendale and near Beverly Hills, as well as the Miramar Resort in Montecito.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Caruso, a partner with a shared belief in creating meaningful experiences for its community,” Marc Navarro, senior manager of real estate at Rivian, said in a statement.

The collaboration will include ride-and-drive experiences across the Caruso portfolio in Los Angeles, Marina del Rey, Thousand Oaks and other locations.

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Rivian was also named a presenting partner for the 25th Annual Christmas at the Grove event. Rivian owners enrolled in Caruso’s membership program will receive free parking at all Caruso properties.

“This partnership enhances the first-class retail experience while adding meaningful convenience for our guests,” said Caruso’s chief financial and revenue officer, Jackie Levy, in a statement. “We’re creating destinations that reflect how today’s consumers live, shop and move.”

California has more than 90,000 public EV charging ports and more than 125,000 shared private ports, according to the California Energy Commission. Combined, that’s 68% more EV chargers than gasoline nozzles in the state.

Los Angeles County has nearly 4,000 public DC fast chargers, the most in the state, followed by San Diego and San Bernardino counties. As of the end of last year, 2.2 million zero-emission vehicles were registered in California, including EVs and plug-in hybrids.

There are still shortages of EV chargers in some California counties, including Modoc and Siskiyou counties in the northern-most part of the state and in Inyo County northeast of Los Angeles.

After several rounds of layoffs in 2025, Rivian signaled a comeback earlier this year with strong earnings, reporting gross profits for 2025 of $144 million compared to a net loss in 2024 of $1.2 billion.