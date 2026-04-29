Advertisement
Business

Rivian to place more than 100 new EV chargers around Caruso properties

A line of vehicles sits at a Rivian service center in east Denver.
A line of vehicles sits at a Rivian service center in east Denver.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Real estate developer Caruso is partnering with the electric vehicle company Rivian to add more than 150 public EV chargers to Caruso’s properties, including malls and apartment buildings.

Caruso owns several iconic Southern California destinations, such as the Grove and Palisades Village, which is scheduled to reopen this summer after last year’s wildfires. Rivian is an Irvine-based luxury EV brand that has risen in popularity in the Golden State as Tesla has lost some traction.

The multi-year partnership will add two new Rivian showrooms to the Commons at Calabasas and the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Each space will be designed like a gallery and offer private experiences, the companies said.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - October 06: Los Angeles Mayoral candidates Congresswoman Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso greet each other as they participate in the second one-on-one mayoral debate at the KNX Newsradio SoundSpace Stage in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Billionaire developer Rick Caruso will not run for L.A. mayor or California governor

Caruso’s plans were the talk of political circles. Recently, he seemed to confirm that he would launch a campaign.

The DC fast chargers will be available to all EV drivers and powered entirely by renewable energy. Caruso did not specify where the new chargers would be installed. It owns residential buildings in Glendale and near Beverly Hills, as well as the Miramar Resort in Montecito.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Caruso, a partner with a shared belief in creating meaningful experiences for its community,” Marc Navarro, senior manager of real estate at Rivian, said in a statement.

The collaboration will include ride-and-drive experiences across the Caruso portfolio in Los Angeles, Marina del Rey, Thousand Oaks and other locations.

Advertisement

Rivian was also named a presenting partner for the 25th Annual Christmas at the Grove event. Rivian owners enrolled in Caruso’s membership program will receive free parking at all Caruso properties.

FILE - A Rivian sports-utility vehicle is seen on display in Austin, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023. Shares of Rivian are soaring before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, after Volkswagen has agreed to invest up to $5 billion in a new joint venture with the electric vehicle maker. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Business

Rivian finds a way to shine even as the EV market struggles in the dark

After multiple years of layoffs and negative profits, the electric vehicle maker Rivian reported promising earnings for 2025. The Irvine-based automaker is getting ready to release its cheapest vehicle yet.

“This partnership enhances the first-class retail experience while adding meaningful convenience for our guests,” said Caruso’s chief financial and revenue officer, Jackie Levy, in a statement. “We’re creating destinations that reflect how today’s consumers live, shop and move.”

California has more than 90,000 public EV charging ports and more than 125,000 shared private ports, according to the California Energy Commission. Combined, that’s 68% more EV chargers than gasoline nozzles in the state.

Los Angeles County has nearly 4,000 public DC fast chargers, the most in the state, followed by San Diego and San Bernardino counties. As of the end of last year, 2.2 million zero-emission vehicles were registered in California, including EVs and plug-in hybrids.

There are still shortages of EV chargers in some California counties, including Modoc and Siskiyou counties in the northern-most part of the state and in Inyo County northeast of Los Angeles.

After several rounds of layoffs in 2025, Rivian signaled a comeback earlier this year with strong earnings, reporting gross profits for 2025 of $144 million compared to a net loss in 2024 of $1.2 billion.

More to Read

BusinessChargersTransportation

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement