Google, Nvidia and other tech titans sign AI deal with the Pentagon

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Eight technology companies, including Google, Nvidia and SpaceX, have struck deals with the Pentagon to help the U.S. military gain an edge on the battlefield.

“These agreements accelerate the transformation toward establishing the United States military as an AI-first fighting force and will strengthen our warfighters’ ability to maintain decision superiority across all domains of warfare,” the Department of Defense said Friday.

The companies will deploy their AI technology on the department’s “classified networks” for “lawful operational use,” according to the agency.

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OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Oracle and AI startup Reflection are among the companies that agreed to work with the Pentagon.

The agreements underscore how tech companies are expanding their work with the U.S. military even as some workers raise concerns about the use of AI for autonomous weapons and mass surveillance. Anthropic, the San Francisco company behind the chatbot Claude, clashed with the Pentagon earlier this year over whether there were adequate safeguards around the military’s use of its technology.

The Department of Defense accused Anthropic of trying to “seize veto power” over military decisions, though the company pushed back against that characterization. The agency labeled Anthropic a supply chain risk, and the Trump administration directed federal agencies to stop using the company’s tools, setting off a legal battle over that designation.

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This week, hundreds of Google employees urged its chief executive, Sundar Pichai, to reject the use of its AI systems for classified workloads to ensure that its technology isn’t used in “inhumane or extremely harmful ways.” Harmful use may occur without their knowledge since the work is classified, workers said in the letter.

Google, Reflection and SpaceX didn’t respond to a request for comment. The Department of Defense didn’t say how much each company was being paid. A Pentagon official said some of the companies have active contracts while others have made agreements but formal contract are forthcoming.

In an interview with CNBC, the Pentagon’s chief technology officer, Emil Michael, said the department wanted to diversify the companies it worked with following its dispute with Anthropic.

“Guardrails are something that are negotiable based on what they are with all the companies, and they have different views on that,” he told CNBC. The guardrails also have to be consistent with the government’s values and restrictions, he added.

Business SoCal’s defense startups secure vital funding boost A bill to reauthorize Small Business Administration programs that fund defense startups in Southern California and elsewhere passed Congress on Tuesday.

A source familiar with Nvidia’s Pentagon deal said the agreement involves work with its “Nemotron” AI models, which are used to build AI agents that can complete tasks, not its chips. The deal includes language that the use of the models will be consistent with civil liberties, constitutional rights and applicable law, the source said.

OpenAI said the deal announced by the Department of Defense refers to the agreement they struck with the agency earlier this year.

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The company said that it wanted “the people defending the United States to have the best tools.”

OpenAI, which faced backlash for striking a deal with the Pentagon after the Anthropic fallout, said in March that its technology wouldn’t be used for mass domestic surveillance, high-stakes automated decisions or to direct autonomous weapons.

Other tech companies, such as Microsoft, Oracle and Amazon Web Services, have also said they want to support the military and ensure they have access to the best AI tools.

“We look forward to continuing to support the Department of War’s modernization efforts, building AI solutions that help them accomplish their critical missions,” Amazon Web Services spokesperson Tim Barrett said in a statement.