Advertisement
Business

Spirit Airlines prepares to shut down without a government bailout

A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport.
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Spirit Airlines may shut down without a government rescue deal, with negotiations stalled over a proposed $500-million cash infusion in exchange for a majority stake.
  • The Iran conflict has sent jet fuel costs soaring, devastating budget airlines such as Spirit that operate on razor-thin margins and cannot absorb higher operational expenses.
  • Spirit’s struggles deepened after a 2024 federal court blocked its proposed merger with JetBlue, cutting off what could have been a critical lifeline for the carrier.

Spirit Airlines, the Florida-based carrier that helped popularize low-cost airfare in the U.S., could shut down operations if a deal isn’t reached soon with the Trump administration.

Several media outlets including Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Spirit is preparing to shutter, citing people familiar with the situation.

The airline has been in talks with the U.S. government to secure a $500-million cash infusion in exchange for a majority stake in the company. Negotiations hit a wall in recent days amid disagreements within the Trump administration and opposition from Spirit bondholders, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Los Angeles, CA - March 9 : A plane flys past a ride share holding pin at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, March 9, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. The holding pen is where drivers wait to be matched with riders. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

Business

California’s jet fuel stockpile hits two-year low, putting ‘black cloud’ over summer travel

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has squeezed global oil supply, putting pressure on California’s jet fuel reserves.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that he made Spirit Aviation Holdings a “final proposal” and more news was likely to follow.

Advertisement

“If we can do it, we’d do it, but only if it’s a good deal,” Trump said.

A spokesperson for Spirit declined to comment on ongoing discussions and told The Times the airline is operating as usual.

An association of budget airlines asked the U.S. government for $2.5 billion in relief as the conflict in Iran drives up the price of jet fuel and puts pressure on cash-strapped carriers.

United Airlines jets are lined up at their gates at O'Hara International Airport in Chicago on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Business

As oil prices rise, airfares are surging and some airlines might not survive

United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said the hike in jet fuel prices triggered by the conflict in Iran could put some airlines out of business.

The cost of jet fuel has doubled since the start of the war, and airlines across the industry are struggling to adapt, with many cutting routes and adding baggage surcharges. Budget airlines have especially thin margins and cannot afford to spend more on fuel, experts said.

Advertisement

United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said that some airlines might not survive if the war in Iran continued. Kirby said his company faces an $11-billion loss if oil prices remain high.

International airlines, including Lufthansa and Air Canada, have slashed significant portions of their summer schedules as jet fuel costs rise.

A man disembarks an Alaska Airlines flight at San Francisco International Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Andy Bao)

Business

Airlines are going premium. Prices are rising. Will cheap tickets be harder to find?

As budget airlines struggle with profitability and major airlines cater increasingly to high-end customers, inexpensive airfare could be harder to come by, experts say.

Jet fuel accounts for about a third of an airline’s operating cost, according to experts. Low-cost carriers rely on high customer volume to turn a profit, which has become harder to come by as the war dampens travel demand.

Spirit grew quickly in the early 2000s, paving the way for other budget carriers such as Frontier to offer low-cost tickets with countless paid add-on options for seats and in-flight beverages.

In 2022, Spirit agreed to be acquired by New York-based airline JetBlue, but the merger was eventually blocked in 2024 by a federal judge who said the deal would be bad for competition.

More to Read

Business

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement