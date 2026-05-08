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Nordstrom Rack expands in Southern California with new stores

People go down on an escalator.
Shoppers in front of a Nordstrom Rack in downtown Los Angeles in 2022.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Itzel Luna
By Itzel Luna
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Nordstrom Rack will open two new Southern California stores next year.

The discount outlet said on Wednesday that it will open new stores in Marina del Rey in the spring of next year and in Torrance later that summer. The locations join 69 Nordstrom Rack locations already operating in the state.

“We’re excited to grow our footprint in the Los Angeles market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience,” Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack, said in a news release.

Nordstrom Rack is an outlet version of the upscale retailer Nordstrom, offering merchandise from top brands at a discount.

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Alhambra, CA - March 17, 2026: People arrive to shop at a newly opened Ross store on 600 East Valley Blvd. on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 in Alhambra, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

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As malls and department stores fade, California’s Ross and other discounters are booming

The company behind Ross Dress for Less and other bargain retailers are thriving as consumers look to save money.

Bargain retailers have expanded in California recently, benefiting from increasingly cost-conscious customers, who are motivated to spend less by economic anxiety and inflation.

Discount outlets such as Ross, T.J. Maxx and Dollar General have capitalized on the tough economic times and experienced accelerated growth. Ross reported record sales in 2025, up 8% from the year prior.

Bargain retail stores have acquired a larger supply of discounted products by buying unsold merchandise from struggling high-end stores. Customers who feel destabilized financially by tariffs and global conflict have used the stores to try to find lower prices.

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The new Nordstrom Rack storefronts will be in Marina Marketplace in Marina del Rey and Rolling Hills Plaza in Torrance.

HUNTINGTON PARK, CA - APRIL 30, 2026: Shoppers walk to the entrance of Latino grocery store El Super on April 30, 2026 in Huntington Park, CA. The specter of ICE raids is still dampening business at Latino stores in the Los Angeles area.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

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ICE raids still cast shadow of fear over L.A.’s Latino shopping centers

Close to a year after chilling immigration raids started across Los Angeles, the specter of ICE continues to depress business at many Southland shopping centers even when no immigration officers are in sight.

“The Los Angeles retail market continues to see growth from retailers like Nordstrom looking for anchor space in vibrant areas,” Scott Burns, senior managing director for the company that manages Marina Marketplace, said in a news release.

The bargain outlet boom comes as department stores and malls struggle. Nordstrom, the upscale retailer, closed a Santa Monica location in July. Macy’s shuttered two California locations this year and will reduce its footprint by 30% in 2027.

Shopping malls across Southern California have also struggled to bring sales back as immigration raids continue to scare customers away.

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Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She is originally from the San Fernando Valley and previously worked as a breaking news intern at The Times in 2022. Most recently, she interned for the entertainment and lifestyle section at the Associated Press. Her work can also be found at the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and CalMatters. Luna graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with data science and a master’s degree in data journalism.

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