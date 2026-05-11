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Tesla recalls some Cybertrucks for wheel issue and 200,000 other cars for camera failure

Clouds are reflected on a Tesla cybertruck at a Tesla facility in Portland, Ore.
Clouds are reflected on a Tesla cybertruck at a Tesla facility in Portland, Ore.
(Jenny Kane / Associated Press)
By the Associated Press
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Tesla is recalling 173 Cybertrucks because cracking in the rotor could cause the wheel stud to separate from the wheel hub, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

The recall includes model year 2024-2026 Cybertrucks with 18-inch steel wheels. In its report, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that rough roads and cornering may strain the stud hole in the wheel rotor causing cracks to form and with continued driving the wheel stud could eventually separate from the wheel hub.

Wheel stud separation may affect vehicle controllability, increasing the risk of a collision.

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On affected vehicles, Tesla will replace the front and rear brake rotors, hubs, and lug nuts with more durable ones at no cost to vehicle owners.

The manufacturer’s recall number is SB-26-33-003. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752.

Tesla is also recalling more than 200,000 Model Y, Model S Model X and Model 3 electric vehicles because of a software issue that renders the rearview camera inoperable for a short period of time.

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Loss of the rearview camera image may affect the driver’s view, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla’s number for this recall is SB-26-00-016.

Tesla is not aware of any accidents, fatalities or injuries related to either of the problems in the above recalls.

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