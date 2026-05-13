Coca-Cola manufacturer to shutter major Southern California plant

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling will close its Ventura plant on July 10 after more than a century of operations, affecting 85 workers.

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A regional Coca-Cola manufacturer will shut down a plant in Ventura after over 100 years in production.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling will close the plant on July 10, the company announced in a recent state filing.

“We regularly assess our locations, products and services to ensure we can continue driving sustainable growth and innovation across our business,” a spokesperson for Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling told SFGate.

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Employers must submit a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, to alert employers, state and local officials at least 60 days before major layoffs. The initial notice was submitted Friday.

A total of 85 employees will be affected by the closure, according to the notice. Seventy-eight of them will be reassigned to other facilities, and the rest will be able to apply for open roles at other Coca-Cola plants, a company spokesperson told SFGate.

Operations from the Ventura plant will be transferred to other Southern California facilities.

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A spokesperson for Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coca-Cola shut down a Bay Area plant in American Canyon in late December. That closure affected at least 45 workers, according to the WARN notice. Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling also shut down its Salinas location in June.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is a subdivision of Reyes Holding, which manages major beer and drink distributors and McDonald’s largest global distributor. Reyes Holding began distributing Coca-Cola in 2015 and officially formed Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling in 2022.

The company runs 22 manufacturing centers in California, including two production and distribution centers in Los Angeles. The company operates 50 facilities across 10 states.