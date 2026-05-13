Advertisement
Business

Coca-Cola manufacturer to shutter major Southern California plant

A Coca-Cola display at a sports event in Kissimmee, Fla.
Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling will close its Ventura plant on July 10 after more than a century of operations, affecting 85 workers.
(Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Itzel Luna
By Itzel Luna
Staff Writer Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A regional Coca-Cola manufacturer will shut down a plant in Ventura after over 100 years in production.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling will close the plant on July 10, the company announced in a recent state filing.

“We regularly assess our locations, products and services to ensure we can continue driving sustainable growth and innovation across our business,” a spokesperson for Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling told SFGate.

Advertisement

Employers must submit a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, to alert employers, state and local officials at least 60 days before major layoffs. The initial notice was submitted Friday.

A total of 85 employees will be affected by the closure, according to the notice. Seventy-eight of them will be reassigned to other facilities, and the rest will be able to apply for open roles at other Coca-Cola plants, a company spokesperson told SFGate.

Operations from the Ventura plant will be transferred to other Southern California facilities.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coca-Cola shut down a Bay Area plant in American Canyon in late December. That closure affected at least 45 workers, according to the WARN notice. Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling also shut down its Salinas location in June.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is a subdivision of Reyes Holding, which manages major beer and drink distributors and McDonald’s largest global distributor. Reyes Holding began distributing Coca-Cola in 2015 and officially formed Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling in 2022.

The company runs 22 manufacturing centers in California, including two production and distribution centers in Los Angeles. The company operates 50 facilities across 10 states.

More to Read

BusinessFoodJobs, Labor & Workplace

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She is originally from the San Fernando Valley and previously worked as a breaking news intern at The Times in 2022. Most recently, she interned for the entertainment and lifestyle section at the Associated Press. Her work can also be found at the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and CalMatters. Luna graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with data science and a master’s degree in data journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement