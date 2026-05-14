Iconic local burger chain celebrates 80th anniversary with 80-cent burger

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One of Southern California’s most iconic burger chains is marking a milestone — and offering hardcore fans a one-day deal.

Original Tommy’s is offering an 80-cent chili burger on Friday as part of the Los Angeles staple’s 80th-anniversary celebration.

“We’ve spent 80 years earning this moment,” the company wrote in a Facebook post announcing the deal. “The best gift we can give is the one you can eat.”

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The deal will be offered at all locations from noon to 8 p.m. Customers will be limited to three of the sloppy burgers while supplies last.

The company will also offer live entertainment and giveaways at the original “Shack” stand on Beverly and Rampart Boulevard.

The chain started as a small stand in Westlake in 1946, where the founder, Tom Koulax, started selling burgers covered in his secret chili sauce.

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The chain expanded slowly at first, opening five new locations throughout the 1970s.

Original Tommy’s is one of the few Southern California staples to remain regional, operating 32 locations in California and Nevada.

The chain has struggled to keep some storefronts afloat in recent years and closed the last San Diego location in 2023.

“I’m so proud of my dad for opening this business,” Diane Koulax, the founder’s oldest daughter, said on social media. “I’m glad you all enjoy our food that we make. We’re celebrating 80 wonderful years.”

Another Southern California burger giant, In-N-Out, also recently unveiled plans for a new Orange County location to open in late 2026. The location will be at an upcoming shopping center, The Canopy, in Irvine.

Original Tommy’s is still a family-owned chain and announced the anniversary celebration on Facebook. Koulax’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren thanked the chain’s customers.

“We appreciate you guys more than you know and can’t wait to keep serving you for years to come,” Victor Koulax, the founder’s grandson, who has worked at the company for 37 years, said on Facebook.

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The chain has inspired dozens of knock-off restaurants, with similar names and chili offerings, across Southern California.

The imitation restaurants are a form of flattery, Bob Auerbach, the founder’s stepson, previously told The Times. The chain doesn’t allow franchising.