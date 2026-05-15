Why the infuriatingly catchy Kars4Kids jingle got yanked off the air in California

June 2022 photo of the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana. An Orange County judge ruled the charity’s ads misled donors about who actually benefits from their money.

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The frustratingly unforgettable Kars4kids jingle, which has been worming its way into listeners’ brains for decades, is officially banned from the airways in California.

While the 1-877-KARS4KIDS song has been called one of the most memorable jingles in history, a local court has ruled it is misleading.

A California man took the group behind it to court, saying he donated an old car to Kars4Kids, thinking its value would be used to help underprivileged children. He didn’t know the money generated was used to support Oorah, a Jewish organization that helps fund young adult trips to Israel.

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An Orange County court judge ruled late last week that the New Jersey-based group’s advertisements were misleading because they omitted the company’s religious affiliation and hid the charity’s true mission.

The charity organization violated state laws against false advertising and unfair competition, the court ruled.

“The failure to disclose that funds benefit adults and families — and that this support is contingent upon a specific religious affiliation — is a material omission,” the ruling states.

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Kars4Kids must pull its advertisements from the state within 30 days. Any new advertisement in California must clearly disclose the nonprofit’s religious affiliation and specify for whom the money will be used, the court ruled.

A Kars4Kids spokesperson said the ruling is deeply flawed, and the organization will appeal.

“We believe this case was nothing more than a lawyer-driven attempt to siphon off charitable funds for their own gain,” the spokesperson said. “The law and the facts are clearly on our side.”

The jingle first aired in the 1990s and has been loved and loathed by listeners ever since.

It has been the subject of talk show commentary and featured in “The Simpsons.”

Most donations go to help Jewish youth and families, the company’s chief operating executive, Esti Landau, said during her testimony.

Oorah runs a matchmaking program for Jewish youth and funds gap year trips to Israel for 17- and 18-year-olds. The company also used donations to purchase a $16.5-million building in Israel.

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“The evidence also shows that children, especially needy or underprivileged children, are not the recipients of the proceeds of the donations,” the ruling states.

Kars4Kids has made it easier to donate old cars to benefit children and families across the country, which includes continued support throughout young adulthood, the company spokesperson said.

This isn’t the first time Kars4Kids has faced accusations of misleading listeners. Oregon, Pennsylvania and other states have also found the charity organization has misleading solicitation practices.

Californians account for a quarter of the company’s funds, yet the nonprofit has limited programs in the state, according to court documents. The organization claims to help thousands of children, including hundreds in California, according to a Kars4Kids spokesperson.

The charity’s infamous tune was catchy enough to convince California resident Bruce Puterbaugh to donate a 2001 Volvo XC. The car was nonoperational and not under his name, but was left in his care.

The car was valued at $250, and Puterbaugh said he felt deceived when he found out the money wouldn’t help young children. He originally sued the company in 2021.

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“I feel taken advantage of by the ad and information that was not there,” Puterbaugh said in his testimony.

A donor would have to navigate the nonprofit’s website to learn about its religious mission.

“These omissions are inherently deceptive,” the court ruling states. “Broadcasting this jingle repeatedly over two decades is fraudulent.”

A Kars4Kids spokesperson said that the company’s website clearly states its Jewish affiliation.

The court sided with Puterbaugh and ordered the nonprofit to pay him $250 as restitution for his donated vehicle.