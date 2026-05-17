How does one know whether a financial planner is a fiduciary?

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Dear Liz: You often emphasize the importance of using a financial planner or advisor who is a fiduciary. But how does one know whether a given planner or advisor is a fiduciary? Is it just the planner or advisor claiming to be one? Are there any licensing laws or professional organizations that grant such a designation?

Answer: Many people assume financial advisors are required to put their clients’ best interests first, but that’s typically not the case. Most advisors are held to a lower “suitability” standard, which means their recommendations must be suitable for the client’s situation but not necessarily the best choice. The advisor can recommend an investment that is more expensive or that doesn’t perform as well as available alternatives, simply because the recommended investment pays the advisor a higher commission.

Fiduciary advisors commit to putting their clients’ interests ahead of their own. Certified financial planners (CFPs), certified public accountants (CPAs) and attorneys all have fiduciary duties to their clients, as do registered investment advisors (RIAs).

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The gold standard for fiduciary advice is the fee-only model, in which the advisor is compensated only by fees the client pays. Fee-only means the advisor does not accept commissions or other compensation paid by third parties. Fee-only compensation can take a number of forms, including hourly, retainer or flat fees or a percentage of assets the advisor manages for the client.

The first step in determining whether an advisor is a fiduciary is to simply ask. The answer should be yes, full stop, and the advisor should be willing to put that commitment in writing. Next, ask to see the advisor’s Form ADV, which details how the advisor is compensated.

Theoretically, a fiduciary advisor may be able to accept commissions, but they’re obligated to clearly disclose the compensation to clients and maintain the clients’ interests as their top priority.

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The phrase “fee-based” is sometimes used by advisors who want to appear to be fiduciaries when they’re not. An ethical advisor is crystal clear about how they’re getting paid.

Before hiring any financial advisor, you should also use BrokerCheck at https://brokercheck.finra.org/ to research their backgrounds and look for any disciplinary history. Also, check with the organization that granted their credentials to verify that those credentials are current.

Dear Liz: Is there a specific website to research estate planning attorneys in Southern California? Our attorney has retired and I elected not to have my file transferred to her successor attorney. Our trust documents are only six years old and there have been no material changes to our financial situation or beneficiaries.

Answer: The internet is overloaded with lawyer directories of limited value. Either the sites themselves are questionable or they return so many options that choosing feels like an impossible task.

So the best way to find a good estate planning attorney is the old school way: word of mouth. If you have a CPA or other financial professional, ask who they recommend. Know any lawyers? Check with them. Friends, relatives and neighbors also may be able to offer referrals.

Once you have a few names, the internet becomes a bit more helpful. The state bar of California offers an attorney search function that allows you to confirm the attorney’s license status, education and any disciplinary history. The attorney’s website can also provide information about their background, experience and approach.

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Since estate planning is a complex area, you’ll want an attorney who specializes rather than dabbles. Ideally, estate planning is their sole or primary focus, not an add-on to other areas of practice. For more complex needs, you can consider seeking out an attorney who is certified by the California State Bar as an estate planning, trust and probate law specialist. If you need help with issues around aging, such as Medicaid planning, long-term care or protection against exploitation, consider seeking the help of an elder law attorney. You can get referrals from the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys at www.naela.org.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.