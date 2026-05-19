Advertisement
Business

Online retailer Shein to acquire San Francisco-based Everlane

A page from the Shein website is shown in 2023
A page from the Shein website is shown in this 2023 photo taken in New York.
(Richard Drew / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Fast-fashion giant Shein has quietly agreed to buy San Francisco-based apparel brand Everlane for about $100 million, a steep comedown from Everlane’s roughly $600-million peak valuation.
  • The takeover pairs Shein’s ultra-cheap, high-volume model — criticized by environmental and labor groups — with Everlane’s once-vaunted sustainability and transparency ethos, reflecting consumers’ growing preference for low prices over eco-conscious fashion.
  • Everlane’s slump amid post-pandemic e-commerce fatigue mirrors struggles for other San Francisco retailers, as Shein hunts new revenue streams under U.S. tariffs and rising competition from Chinese rival Temu.

Shein, one of the largest fast-fashion retailers in the world, is set to acquire the “quiet luxury” apparel brand Everlane, media reports said.

Shein will buy Everlane from majority owner L Catterton for $100 million, according to a deal signed Saturday, Puck reported. Everlane was once valued around $600 million at its peak in the 2010s.

The acquisition signals a sharp change of course for Everlane, which has centered itself on sustainability and transparency.

Advertisement

Shein’s fast-fashion business model involves mass production of clothing at the cheapest price, a trend that has drawn criticism from environmentalists and labor rights activists.

A man walks at a second hand clothes dump site at the Kantamanto Market in Accra, Ghana, on November 15, 2023. Kantamanto market is vast, spanning over 20 acres in the heart of Accra's business district, its stalls dominated by used clothing and shoes from the West and China. Its traders import a staggering 15 million garments a week, according to the OR Foundation environmental group. But roughly 40 percent of each bale ends up as waste, they say, dumped in landfills and often washed into the ocean, causing a public health crisis and harming the environment. Ghana became the world's largest importer of used clothing in 2021, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) data site, with garments worth $214 million shipped mostly from China, the United Kingdom and Canada. (Photo by Nipah Dennis / AFP) (Photo by NIPAH DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Climate & Environment

Can anything slow fast fashion down? Lawmakers are giving it a go

The rise of low-cost, trendy clothing has led to criticism of waste, carbon emissions and labor exploitation, prompting new legislation.

Based in San Francisco, Everlane boomed in popularity soon after its inception in 2011.

It offers refined classics such as sweaters, slacks and lounge wear through a direct-to-consumer online store.

Everlane’s popularity declined after the COVID-19 pandemic and the softening of the e-commerce boom in the 2020s.

Advertisement

It was burdened by intense competition from other online retailers and a consumer base that prioritized cheap prices over environmental responsibility.

FILE - Pages from the Shein website, left, and from the Temu site, right, are shown in this photo, in New York, Friday, June 23, 2023. Online fast-fashion retailer Shein must face the European Union's strictest level of digital regulations, the bloc said on Friday, April 26, 2024 as it added the company to its list of big platforms that need extra scrutiny. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Business

A tariff loophole is closing. Why that matters for Shein, Temu and other Chinese online retailers

A decision by President Trump to close a tariff loophole could change the landscape of online shopping, particularly for the Chinese e-commerce companies behind wildly successful sites, such as Shein and Temu.

In 2024, Shein faced restructuring needs that led to a $25-million loan, Forbes reported. Allbirds, another once-popular apparel retailer based in San Francisco, announced last month it was shifting its focus from sneakers to AI chips.

Holders of Everlane common stock won’t receive a payout, Puck said, citing a note sent to shareholders Sunday morning. It’s unclear whether preferred shareholders will receive cash or shares of Shein for the sale.

Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Everlane said it could not confirm the deal. Neither company has publicly announced the sale.

Last year, Shein began offering other fashion brands access to its manufacturing network in China. Shein has been looking for new revenue streams since President Trump’s tariffs began hurting its apparel sales in the U.S.

Shein faces competition from Temu, a Chinese e-commerce company offering goods including bathing suits and dog collars at ultra-low prices.

More to Read

BusinessTechnology and the InternetRetail

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement