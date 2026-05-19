Online retailer Shein to acquire San Francisco-based Everlane
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- Fast-fashion giant Shein has quietly agreed to buy San Francisco-based apparel brand Everlane for about $100 million, a steep comedown from Everlane’s roughly $600-million peak valuation.
- The takeover pairs Shein’s ultra-cheap, high-volume model — criticized by environmental and labor groups — with Everlane’s once-vaunted sustainability and transparency ethos, reflecting consumers’ growing preference for low prices over eco-conscious fashion.
- Everlane’s slump amid post-pandemic e-commerce fatigue mirrors struggles for other San Francisco retailers, as Shein hunts new revenue streams under U.S. tariffs and rising competition from Chinese rival Temu.
Shein, one of the largest fast-fashion retailers in the world, is set to acquire the “quiet luxury” apparel brand Everlane, media reports said.
Shein will buy Everlane from majority owner L Catterton for $100 million, according to a deal signed Saturday, Puck reported. Everlane was once valued around $600 million at its peak in the 2010s.
The acquisition signals a sharp change of course for Everlane, which has centered itself on sustainability and transparency.
Shein’s fast-fashion business model involves mass production of clothing at the cheapest price, a trend that has drawn criticism from environmentalists and labor rights activists.
The rise of low-cost, trendy clothing has led to criticism of waste, carbon emissions and labor exploitation, prompting new legislation.
Based in San Francisco, Everlane boomed in popularity soon after its inception in 2011.
It offers refined classics such as sweaters, slacks and lounge wear through a direct-to-consumer online store.
Everlane’s popularity declined after the COVID-19 pandemic and the softening of the e-commerce boom in the 2020s.
It was burdened by intense competition from other online retailers and a consumer base that prioritized cheap prices over environmental responsibility.
A tariff loophole is closing. Why that matters for Shein, Temu and other Chinese online retailers
A decision by President Trump to close a tariff loophole could change the landscape of online shopping, particularly for the Chinese e-commerce companies behind wildly successful sites, such as Shein and Temu.
In 2024, Shein faced restructuring needs that led to a $25-million loan, Forbes reported. Allbirds, another once-popular apparel retailer based in San Francisco, announced last month it was shifting its focus from sneakers to AI chips.
Holders of Everlane common stock won’t receive a payout, Puck said, citing a note sent to shareholders Sunday morning. It’s unclear whether preferred shareholders will receive cash or shares of Shein for the sale.
Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Everlane said it could not confirm the deal. Neither company has publicly announced the sale.
Last year, Shein began offering other fashion brands access to its manufacturing network in China. Shein has been looking for new revenue streams since President Trump’s tariffs began hurting its apparel sales in the U.S.
Shein faces competition from Temu, a Chinese e-commerce company offering goods including bathing suits and dog collars at ultra-low prices.