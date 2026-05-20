Erewhon opens new Southern California location

The exterior of Erewhon is seen in Culver City.

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Erewhon opened its newest location in Glendale on Wednesday, marking the luxury grocer’s 14th store in Southern California with more set to open soon.

The new store, located at 520 N. Glendale Avenue, includes the chain’s signature cafe and tonic bar as well as an indoor-outdoor patio space.

Known for its upscale, trendy products and high prices, Erewhon has grown into a tourist destination in Los Angeles and a hot spot for celebrities and influencers.

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Lifestyle https://www.latimes.com/lifestyle/story/2025-06-23/erewhon-los-angeles-tourist-destination When William Rath mapped out his post-law school trip to Los Angeles in May, his itinerary included the city’s quintessential landmarks: gazing up at the Hollywood sign from Beachwood Canyon, taking a celebrity homes tour and scanning the Pacific Ocean for whales off the coast of Long Beach.

The Glendale location will bring Erewhon staples to trendy consumers in the area, including the beloved Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, which until last year was named after the model Hailey Bieber.

Employees at the store handed out complimentary gift bags and fresh flowers during the grand opening Wednesday morning.

“This location was designed to reflect the spirit of the neighborhood while creating a welcoming space to gather, centered around wellness, connection, and a commitment to the quality standards that define Erewhon,” said Erewhon president Josephine Antoci in a statement.

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The company purchased the space, which was formerly a hardware store, in 2024.

Erewhon has locations in several of Southern California’s wealthiest areas, including Calabasas and Beverly Hills. It also has stores in Venice, Manhattan Beach and at The Grove.

“Erewhon’s decision to invest in Glendale reflects confidence in our city’s economic future,” said Glendale Mayor Ardashes Kassakhian in news release.

The grocer was founded in 1966 by Japanese immigrants Michio and Aveline Kushi — pioneers of the natural-foods macrobiotic movement — who began selling imported organic goods out of their Boston home. In 1969, the company opened its first Los Angeles location on Beverly Boulevard.

Josephine and Tony Antoci bought the company in 2011 and helped launch it to its luxury status with a cult-like following. Tony serves as chief executive while Josephine handpicks much of the store’s merchandise.

By the mid-2010s, Erewhon had become a watering hole for celebrities such as the Kardashians and the Beckhams.

The company has its eye on further expansion. A Thousand Oaks location is slated to open this August and stores in Costa Mesa and downtown Los Angeles are planned for 2027. An Erewhon cafe opened in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s new David Geffen Galleries earlier this month.

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The Pacific Palisades location, which shut down after the wildfires last year, is set to reopen in January.

The Glendale Erewhon takes the place of Virgil’s Hardware Home Center, which opened in 1932 and closed in 2019.