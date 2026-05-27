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Angry Ferrari fans say the Italian company’s new EV is too Californian

Ferrari's first-ever fully electric vehicle in blue.
Ferrari’s first-ever fully electric vehicle triggered some fans who said it looks more like an iPhone than an Italian supercar.
(Courtesy of Ferrari N.V.)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
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Ferrari’s first-ever fully electric vehicle triggered some fans who said it looks more like an iPhone than an Italian supercar.

The $640,000 Ferrari Luce, which was unveiled on Wednesday, looks like a distant relative of many Apple products. It was built with the help of Jony Ive, the person who designed the look and feel of the Cupertino company’s iPhone, iPod and Macintosh through 2019.

“Legend has it that if you pull the Ferrari badge off the side of the new Luce you see an Apple logo underneath,” one user wrote on X.

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A meme circulated portraying the Luce with iPhone applications photo-shopped onto the top, and another showing the car upside down and plugged into an iPhone charger.

Gas prices are manually increased in Beverly Hills, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

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To accommodate more batteries and seats, the new EV is bigger and boxier than most classic Ferraris. Ive’s design firm, LoveFrom, which he started in San-Francisco after leaving Apple, was brought in to try to meld the traditions of Ferrari with the new functionality and form allowed by a battery-powered engine.

In a marketing video, Ferrari’s chief design officer, Flavio Manzoni, said he sees the Luce “acting as a bridge between San Francisco and Maranello,” the northern Italian city where Ferrari is headquartered.

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The four-door, five-seat car comes onto the scene at a difficult moment for electric vehicles, an industry that has been battered by President Trump’s policies.

Trump has cut EV incentives for manufacturers and customers, prompting several major automakers to move away from EV efforts and focus on gas-powered options.

A luxury EV effort from Sony and Honda, a high-tech vehicle dubbed Afeela, was shut down before it ever hit the road due to Honda paring back its EV offerings.

Legacy automakers such as Ferrari face a particularly difficult landscape for launching an EV, as die-hard fans are attached to traditional, gas-powered models.

Los Angeles, CA - March 04: A demo of the Afeela vehicle at Afeela Studio Beverly Hills on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

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Ferraris are known for roaring engines and bold, angular designs, a far cry from the smooth, rounded exterior of the Luce.

To be sure, aggressive redesigns often attract ridicule. The early electric Mustang models were shunned by some but have become popular.

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One X user posted a meme with a photo of fictional Italian gangster Tony Soprano saying, “I don’t want any California bulls—.”

The online launch page for the car emphasizes that the Luce is “100% Ferrari.”

Still, Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari’s former chairman, told reporters on Tuesday that the automaker is “risking the destruction of a legend.”

Ferrari shares have fallen about 8% since the launch of the Luce, signaling investors’ concerns that the car won’t resonate with customers.

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Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

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