Krispy Kreme customers could get $3,500 in payouts after data breach

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Customers of the doughnut brand Krispy Kreme may be eligible for a $3,500 payout following a 2024 cyberattack that exposed Social Security numbers and bank account details.

After the data breach, Krispy Kreme paid $1.6 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging the company failed to protect customers’ data. Customers who experienced fraud or financial loss as a result of the breach are eligible for payouts.

Customers whose data was exposed but did not lose any money could still be eligible for a $75 payout from the company.

Advertisement

The deadline to submit a claim is June 22. Claims must include receipts, bank statements or other records proving the customer suffered a financial loss.

Eligible shoppers can also receive a year of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. The breached data “includes some combination of names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and financial account access information,” the settlement website said.

As part of the settlement, Krispy Kreme agreed to strengthen its cybersecurity protocols. The company “denies the legal claims and denies any wrongdoing or liability,” according to the settlement website.

Advertisement

“The Court has not made any determination of any wrongdoing by Defendant,” the website said. “Instead, the Plaintiffs and Defendant have agreed to a Settlement to avoid the risk, cost, and time of continuing the lawsuit.”

Business If you shop at Trader Joe’s, it may owe you $100 The grocery chain agreed to pay $7.4 million in fees to customers who purchased items from March to July 2019 and received receipts showing too many digits of their credit or debit card.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for July 6. Krispy Kreme shops are operating normally across more than 340 U.S. locations and 41 in California.

Founded in North Carolina in 1937, the brand made a name for itself selling its Original Glazed doughnuts and soon gained a loyal fan base. The company has headquarters in Charlotte and Winston-Salem, N.C., and has several shops in Southern California, including in Gardena, Long Beach and Orange County.

Customers affected by the data breach were sent a notice of the incident, the settlement website said. Officials warned customers not to apply for the payout if they don’t meet the requirements. Those who are unsure whether they’re part of the settlement can contact the settlement administrator.

Last month, Trader Joe’s paid $7.4 million to settle a class-action lawsuit for exposing customers’ credit card information on receipts. Affected Trader Joe’s customers are eligible for a $102 payout.