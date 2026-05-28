Breaking News
Newsom endorses Bass days before L.A. mayoral primary
Advertisement
Business

Waymo launches services with cheaper robotaxis in Los Angeles

Waymo's new autonomous vehicle, called the Ojai, drives in Venice Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Waymo is rolling out a new driverless taxi to help the company expand into more cities and tackle tougher driving conditions, including snowy roads, the company announced Wednesday.

The new vehicle, dubbed the Ojai, will begin serving select customers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix in the coming weeks. Rides will be free of charge as the company gathers feedback.

VIDEO | 01:43
Waymo to launch new, bigger vehicle with its latest self-driving tech
Advertisement

The Ojai has sliding doors and offers riders more legroom, three screens and accessibility features such as Braille. The minivan-like taxi can carry four passengers and also has more cargo space than its current vehicles.

LOS ANGELES , CA - APRIL 22, 2026: An autonomous Waymo all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUV drives a passenger through the 2nd Street tunnel on April 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Waymos, robotaxis can now be ticketed by California police. But how exactly?

Driverless cars haven’t always obeyed the rules of the road but, unlike vehicles with humans behind the wheel, they’ve gotten away with it. That’s about to change in California.

Waymo is launching around 100 Ojai vehicles and plans to ramp up production to supplement its fleet of Jaguar I-Pace taxis, which shuttle customers around in more than 10 cities.

Venice Beach, CA - May 27, 2026: Waymo's new autonomous vehicle, called the Ojai, stops in Venice Beach on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The all-electric vehicle, equipped with the company's sixth-generation autonomous driving system, is expected to begin limited rides with select customers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix in the coming weeks. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)The news is under embargo until May 28th at 8am.
Venice Beach, CA - May 27, 2026: Waymo's new autonomous vehicle, called the Ojai, drives in Venice Beach on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The all-electric vehicle, equipped with the company's sixth-generation autonomous driving system, is expected to begin limited rides with select customers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix in the coming weeks. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)The news is under embargo until May 28th at 8am.
Waymo's new autonomous vehicle, called the Ojai.

Waymo’s new autonomous vehicle, called the Ojai. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

The company plans to eventually have tens of thousands of driverless taxis made per year, starting with the Ojai, then scaling using retrofitted Hyundai IONIQ 5s.

The Ojai is manufactured for Waymo by Zeekr, a Chinese automobile company.

Though it appears bulkier than the I-Pace, the Ojai is only 1% larger, the company said.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12, 2026: A Waymo sits in traffic on Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Business

Waymo recalls thousands of its driverless cars after some failed to avoid flooded roads

The autonomous taxi company Waymo issued a voluntary recall of more than 3,000 vehicles due to a software issue that led some of the vehicles to drive into standing water.

The Ojai could pave the way for Waymo to expand more rapidly at a lower price, as it costs less to manufacture and outfit than the I-Pace. The company says the new robotaxis have better batteries and are easier to clean and maintain than their predecessors.

The new vehicle also uses self-driving technology more efficiently, the company said, relying on 13 cameras, five lidars and six radar sensors. The I-Pace taxis have 29 cameras.

Waymo’s sixth-generation “Waymo Driver” system will debut in the Ojai, designed to better handle snowy conditions and other driving situations. .

Santa Monica, CA, United States - May 13, 2026: A Waymo vehicle drives down a street on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 in Santa Monica, CA. Waymo has recalled 3,800 autonomous taxis after identifying a bug that allowed the vehicles to drive into standing water, per a letter on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) website (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Business

Waymo suspends all freeway rides over safety

Waymo suspends all freeway rides over safety

Last week, Waymo suspended its service on U.S. freeways due to safety concerns, particularly regarding flooded roads and construction zones. The company recalled more than 3,000 vehicles in April after several vehicles drove into standing water. The sixth-generation driver aims to fix those bugs.

Waymo is a privately held company owned by Alphabet, Google’s parent company. It is leading the race to put more driverless taxis on the road, pulling ahead of Amazon’s Zoox, Elon Musk’s Tesla and a handful of efforts from Uber.

Advertisement

Waymo taxis have completed more than 20 million fully autonomous trips in cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami and Nashville.

More to Read

BusinessAutosTechnology and the InternetTransportation

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement