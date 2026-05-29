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Another tech company says it will cut hundreds of jobs amid pivot to AI

The Groupon logo on the glass doors of an office
Groupon’s headquarters in Chicago.
(Chicago Tribune / TNS)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Lily Wright
By Lily Wright
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Layoffs have continued with another tech company saying it was cutting people to enable it to use more artificial intelligence.

Groupon announced in a security filing this month that it will cut up to 400 jobs, or nearly 25% of its worldwide workforce, as part of a broader restructuring plan to make the platform AI-native. The Chicago company plans to carry out the layoffs in the coming months.

Earlier the company’s Chief Executive Officer Dušan Šenkypl had said the company “fell short of our expectations” last quarter.

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This is a display of TurboTax on display in a Costco Warehouse in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. In a settlement agreement last year, TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to low-income consumers who were deceived into paying TurboTax to file their federal returns — despite being eligible for free, federally-supported tax services. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Business

Another California tech company lays off thousands

The layoffs bludgeoning the tech industry continued this week as artificial intelligence reshapes the industry.

Since 2022, more than 800,000 tech workers have been laid off, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks job cuts.

The surge in pink slips started in 2023, when companies that had gone on hiring sprees during the COVID-19 pandemic began to cut back. From January to April this year, U.S. tech employers announced 85,411 job cuts, up 33% from the same period last year, according to global outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Groupon said in the filing that the decision to shift toward an AI-based company is to “better deliver on our mission, serving both customers and merchants.”

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The company said the layoffs will cost it as much as $13 million, but save it more than $20 million per year.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES - MAY 18, 2026: Basem Istanbouli (center - in black) organizes hikers into groups before the hike starts. Basem Istanbouli leads a main hike with unPTO, an organization that coordinates hikes for the community of laid off tech workers to network and support each other in search of a career transition, at Quicksilver McAbee Loop on Monday, May 18, 2026 in San Jose, CA. Major tech companies such as Meta, Coinbase and others continue to lay off employees, citing the way artificial intelligence is reshaping the way people work. Some tech workers are finding it's taking a longer time to land their next job while others are stepping back to ponder their next career move. (Carolyn Fong / For The Times)

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‘Brutal’: A growing tribe of jobless techies is lost in Silicon Valley’s new reality

Tech giants such as Meta and Coinbase continue to lay off employees, citing the way AI is reshaping how people work. Tech workers are navigating a crossroads in their careers and a brutal job market.

This announcement comes as many e-commerce companies are shifting their business models to AI to reduce costs by automating many roles.

Artificial intelligence has also triggered fierce competition for top talent and is also fueling tens of thousands of layoffs this year. The result is that the class divide is widening in Silicon Valley as a tiny group of employees are landing unprecedented packages for AI skills, while many others struggle to find work.

The have-nots are doing everything that used to guarantee great jobs — refreshing resumes, optimizing LinkedIn profiles and doing interviews — but companies are much more picky these days. The tech jobless are rethinking their lives. Some are taking pay cuts, while others are leaving tech. Some are going back to study or launch startups. Some have retired.

Groupon shares, which have fallen 27% over the last 12 months, slipped 1% on Thursday to $21.20.

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Lily Wright

Lily Wright is a reporting intern with the Business desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a graduate of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, and her writing has been published in local newspapers This Is Reno and Our Town Reno. She previously worked in Costa Rica and Paris for international reporting covering science and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

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