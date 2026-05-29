Oura Ring shrinks to wedding-band size as smart ring health race heats up

The Oura Ring 5 is 40% smaller overall than its predecessor, bringing its size and thickness more in line with an ordinary wedding band.

Oura Health Oy, the popular smart ring maker seeking to go public this year, unveiled a significantly thinner and lighter new model along with new wellness features.

The Oura Ring 5 is 40% smaller overall than its predecessor, bringing its size and thickness more in line with an ordinary wedding band. The company accomplished that in part by reducing the size of the battery pack while still promising battery life of up to about a week on one charge.

Oura also said it improved the sensing capabilities, repositioning the LEDs for measuring metrics like heart rate and oxygen saturation inside the band for better accuracy. There are also new wellness capabilities that aim at detecting signs of high blood pressure and sleep apnea. Those are also coming to some of the company’s older models. The new rings go on sale Thursday and is available for preorder.

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“It’s going to be super hot. Everyone we’ve shown it to has been like, ‘holy cow,’” Tom Hale, the company’s chief executive officer, said in an interview ahead of the announcement. He said the most common feedback has been about the size of the current model, with some men proclaiming it’s “too much of a statement” and women considering the current versions too big. The new ring addresses those complaints, he said.

The latest version is more expensive, coming in at $399 — up from $349 for the Oura Ring 4 — for standard silver and black metal finishes, while higher-end gold, stealth, rose gold and brushed silver versions cost an additional $100. The new design launches with an optional new portable charger for $99. (The new rings don’t work with the prior version of accessory while the new charger doesn’t support older rings.) The ceramic Oura Ring 4, launched last year, sticks around for $349.

Hale said that the price increase reflects the company’s move to keep the device as a premium product, particularly as it relates to smartwatches.

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“It’s a little bit between the premium smartwatch and the entry-level smartwatch,” he said. “That’s kind of the place we want to be.”

The competing Galaxy Ring from Samsung Electronics Co. is priced at $399.

Oura’s software subscription for full functionality is still priced at $5.99 a month or $69.99 annually. Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which recently rolled out the competing Fitbit Air band, charges $10 a month for its service, while a Whoop band can cost as much as $360 annually. An entry-level Apple Watch, which has no subscription option, costs $249, while higher-end Apple Watch Series 11 models start from $399.

Oura, founded in 2013, pioneered the once-niche smart ring category. It has lately been enjoying momentum after reaching a nearly $11-billion valuation last September and saying it expects to top $1.5 billion in revenue in 2026. Last week, the company filed confidentially for an initial public offering, and plans to make its stock-market debut later this year, Bloomberg News has reported.

The broader smart ring segment saw a nearly 51% jump in shipments in 2025, led by Oura, according to market researcher IDC. Oura itself said it has sold more than 5.5 million devices to date and that it experienced 100% year-over-year growth last year. Its expansion has been fueled in part by a move into a handful of new countries, including Japan and India, which Hale said he believes may become “one of the bigger markets” for the company.

Besides the revamped design, the company is pushing deeper into health-tracking, adding features that can detect potential signs of hypertension and sleep apnea. “We think of ourselves as a healthcare company, not a tech company,” Hale said.

A new menu, Health Radar, examines blood pressure and breathing disturbances during sleep by looking at patterns over several weeks and how those metrics might change overnight. Like Apple Inc., which offers similar features on the Apple Watch, Oura said the enhancements aren’t meant for a diagnosis but rather to encourage a follow-up visit with a doctor.

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Health Radar builds on the popular Symptom Radar, a tool the company launched in 2024 to help users recognize when they might be coming down with a cold or other illness. “The whole idea is that we’re like a screener or your check engine light for your body,” Hale added.

Other changes include the ability to upload previous bloodwork and health records related to allergy details, conditions and medications in order to get a fuller picture of one’s health.

“Between your labs, health records, biometric data and these alerts, we’re actually able to deliver on this idea of the doctor in your pocket,” Hale said. “Because now all the context is there. What were your blood labs? What is your diagnosis? What medicines are you on? What medicines were you on? What is your biometric telling you right now?”

The company said it is also partnering with Counsel Health, an artificial intelligence-powered virtual care company, to allow its users to ask more questions about their health, and chat with licensed physicians for an additional fee.

Other updates include a real-time way to monitor live workouts, such as run distance and pace, via the app and lock screen. There’s also a space for GLP-1 users to track their dosing, symptoms and progress within the app.

Meanwhile, a new privacy feature lets users better control the data Oura can access, such as allowing members to delete sensitive information for specific time periods — including the last three months — while keeping the rest of their data intact.

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Kelly and Gurman write for Bloomberg.