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AI company Anthropic files to list shares, heating up race with OpenAI

Dario Amodei, co-founder and chief executive officer of Anthropic at an event in Davos.
(Bloomberg)
Visiting Tarbell fellow Nilesh Christopher
By Nilesh Christopher
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Anthropic, the company behind the powerful artificial intelligence chatbot Claude, has filed to go public, the company said Monday.

The development comes days after the company raised $65 billion, valuing it at $965 billion.

The company, founded in 2021 by a breakaway faction from OpenAI, was viewed as an upstart that tailored its chatbots to the needs of businesses and developers, rather than consumers.

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Late last year, the release of its agentic coding assistant, Claude Code, propelled it ahead in the AI race, as the company’s annualized revenue skyrocketed from $9 billion at the end of 2025 to over $47 billion in May 2026.

“This gives us the option to go public after the SEC completes its review. The proposed initial public offering will depend on market conditions and other factors,” the company said in a statement, announcing the confidential filing on its website.

The number of shares to be offered and the price have not yet been set, the company said.

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Nilesh Christopher

Nilesh Christopher is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on how artificial intelligence empowers, harms and reshapes communities. He is currently supported by the Tarbell Center for AI Journalism.

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