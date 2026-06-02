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Aspiration co-founder sentenced to 14 years for fraud

Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sanberg.
Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sanberg has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after defrauding $248 million.
(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Lily Wright
By Lily Wright
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The co-founder of Aspiration, Joseph Sanberg, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday after defrauding investors and lenders of over $248 million.

The startup, an eco-friendly digital banking company boasting fossil fuel-free investments, carbon offsets for gas purchases, and a debit card with cash-back benefits for shopping at clean companies, was founded by Sanberg and Andrei Cherny. Cherny left the company in 2022 and has not been charged.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 28: Owner Steve Ballmer of the Los Angeles Clippers congratulates Kawhi Leonard #2 after his 55-point game to win 112-99 against the Detroit Pistons at Intuit Dome on December 28, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Sports

NBA probe of Steve Ballmer, Kawhi Leonard and Clippers at forefront after Aspiration fraud sentencing

Sentencing of Aspiration’s Joseph Sanberg to 14 years in prison moves the NBA closer to finishing its probe into whether the Clippers skirted the league’s salary cap.

Sanberg, an Orange County native, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in October after being arrested in March last year. Aspiration subsequently filed for bankruptcy and liquidated all of its assets by July.

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Sanberg and venture capitalist Ibrahim AlHusseini, who also faces charges, together forged a series of bank statements in order to obtain loans. From 2020 to 2021, the pair forged AlHusseini’s bank statements to show millions of dollars in assets in order to obtain millions of dollars from lenders.

Additionally, they forged a letter from their audit committee stating that $250 million in funds were available, when in reality Aspiration had less than $1 million. The amount of loans defrauded exceeded $248 million.

Joseph 'Joe' Sandberg speaks to students at Dickison Elementary school on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 in Compton, Calif. Joseph Sanberg joined Compton Unified School Board Vice President Micah Ali to announce the new partnership with the Compton Unified School District as the first part of a statewide initiative to reach working families now eligible for the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CAEITC). (Patrick T. Fallon/ For The Los Angeles Times)

California

California anti-poverty activist accused of defrauding investors out of more than $145 million

The Justice Department has announced the arrest of Orange resident Joseph Sanberg, an anti-poverty activist and co-founder of Aspiration Partners Inc.

In 2021, Sanberg artificially inflated Aspiration’s 2021 revenue by $44 million by recruiting 27 fake customers to sign letters of intent pledging tens of thousands of dollars per month for tree planting services. Sanberg himself funded the contracts and used the inflated revenue numbers to obtain more loans.

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Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer looks on as players warm up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

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Steve Ballmer blasts Aspiration co-founder Joe Sanberg’s bid for leniency ahead of sentencing

Aspiration co-founder Joe Sanberg submitted letters asking a judge for a light sentence in his fraud case. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer countered with a different message.

The charges sparked an NBA investigation into salary cap allegations due to Aspiration’s connections with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

Ballmer personally invested $60 million in Aspiration, all of which was lost. He is now the target of a civil lawsuit alleging his participation in the scheme. Ballmer denies the allegations.

The team announced a $300-million sponsorship deal with Aspiration, and Clippers player Kawhi Leonard signed a four-year, $28-million marketing contract with the company, which reportedly performed no duties. The issue has raised concerns about how players are circumventing the NBA’s salary cap.

The team lost the $300-million sponsorship deal and an additional $20 million paid for carbon offset purchases.

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Lily Wright

Lily Wright is a reporting intern with the Business desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a graduate of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, and her writing has been published in local newspapers This Is Reno and Our Town Reno. She previously worked in Costa Rica and Paris for international reporting covering science and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

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