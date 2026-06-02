Meta reveals details about layoffs in Playa Vista and Menlo Park

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Meta Platforms announced more details about its latest round of layoffs.

As part of its already-announced plans to cut close to 10% of its workforce, more than 2,000 employees will be let go across several of its California offices, with 2,200 cuts at its Menlo Park headquarters and 74 layoffs at their Los Angeles office, in Playa Vista.

In May, the company behind Facebook and Instagram began laying off 10% of its workers — roughly 8,000 people — as part of an effort to improve efficiency and “offset” its other investments in artificial intelligence. The details about how many positions were affected came from filings with the California Employment Development Department.

Meta joins many other California tech firms initiating major downsizing efforts in 2026 as more companies shift to AI. Zuckerberg has said the layoffs are necessary to allow Meta to keep up with the demand and necessity for AI — both for the company and for the consumer.

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Intuit, the software company that created TurboTax, cut 17% of its workforce in a round of layoffs announced in May. The company laid off nearly 1,000 employees across locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, according to new filings. Nearly half of those laid off were from the company’s Mountain View headquarters.

Meta has made many advancements in AI technology in an effort to catch up to competitors such as Google, Anthropic and OpenAI, whose AI models currently dominate the field.

In April, it announced a “personal superintelligence,” called Muse Spark, designed to answer complex questions including how to repair a broken appliance from a photo, perform coding and process social data across every platform.

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The affected employees were notified on May 22, with all employees leaving the company by July 22. In a message to employees, Zuckerberg said he did not anticipate any further companywide layoffs for 2026.