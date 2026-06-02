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Meta reveals details about layoffs in Playa Vista and Menlo Park

A large sign depicts a blue infinity logo on a white background with the word Meta below
A sign at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.
(Tony Avelar / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Lily Wright
By Lily Wright
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  • Meta will lay off more than 2,000 workers in California, including 2,200 at its Menlo Park headquarters and 74 in Playa Vista, as it cuts 10% of staff.
  • The social media giant is among California tech firms slashing jobs to fund AI, mirroring Intuit’s 17% workforce reduction affecting nearly 1,000 employees across Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.
  • Employees learned of the Meta cuts May 22 and will depart by July 22. CEO Mark Zuckerberg signals no additional companywide layoffs are planned for 2026.

Meta Platforms announced more details about its latest round of layoffs.

As part of its already-announced plans to cut close to 10% of its workforce, more than 2,000 employees will be let go across several of its California offices, with 2,200 cuts at its Menlo Park headquarters and 74 layoffs at their Los Angeles office, in Playa Vista.

In May, the company behind Facebook and Instagram began laying off 10% of its workers — roughly 8,000 people — as part of an effort to improve efficiency and “offset” its other investments in artificial intelligence. The details about how many positions were affected came from filings with the California Employment Development Department.

REDWOOD SHORES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: A pedestrian walks by Oracle headquarters on March 11, 2024 in Redwood Shores, California. Oracle will report third quarter earnings today after the closing bell. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

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Meta, Oracle and Qualcomm share details on layoffs across California

Recent filings to the California Employment Development Department provide more details about job cuts at major tech companies.

Meta joins many other California tech firms initiating major downsizing efforts in 2026 as more companies shift to AI. Zuckerberg has said the layoffs are necessary to allow Meta to keep up with the demand and necessity for AI — both for the company and for the consumer.

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Intuit, the software company that created TurboTax, cut 17% of its workforce in a round of layoffs announced in May. The company laid off nearly 1,000 employees across locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, according to new filings. Nearly half of those laid off were from the company’s Mountain View headquarters.

Meta has made many advancements in AI technology in an effort to catch up to competitors such as Google, Anthropic and OpenAI, whose AI models currently dominate the field.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES - MAY 18, 2026: Basem Istanbouli (center - in black) organizes hikers into groups before the hike starts. Basem Istanbouli leads a main hike with unPTO, an organization that coordinates hikes for the community of laid off tech workers to network and support each other in search of a career transition, at Quicksilver McAbee Loop on Monday, May 18, 2026 in San Jose, CA. Major tech companies such as Meta, Coinbase and others continue to lay off employees, citing the way artificial intelligence is reshaping the way people work. Some tech workers are finding it's taking a longer time to land their next job while others are stepping back to ponder their next career move. (Carolyn Fong / For The Times)

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In April, it announced a “personal superintelligence,” called Muse Spark, designed to answer complex questions including how to repair a broken appliance from a photo, perform coding and process social data across every platform.

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The affected employees were notified on May 22, with all employees leaving the company by July 22. In a message to employees, Zuckerberg said he did not anticipate any further companywide layoffs for 2026.

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Lily Wright

Lily Wright is a reporting intern with the Business desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a graduate of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, and her writing has been published in local newspapers This Is Reno and Our Town Reno. She previously worked in Costa Rica and Paris for international reporting covering science and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

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