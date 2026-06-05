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Latest data show Californian conundrum: high growth but high unemployment

An ad for Artisan AI, an AI software company, is posted at a bus stop in downtown San Francisco.
An ad for Artisan AI, an AI software company, is posted at a bus stop in downtown San Francisco on Aug. 6, 2025.
(Florence Middleton / For The Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Queenie Wong
By Queenie Wong
Staff Writer Follow
  • California’s AI-fueled economy is growing faster than the nation’s, yet workers face rising unemployment, stubbornly high living costs and widening uncertainty about who benefits from the boom.
  • UCLA forecasters see income and output continuing to outpace the U.S., even as entertainment, tech and manufacturing sectors shed jobs while the healthcare and social services sectors quietly add workers.
  • The Iran war’s oil shock is driving record gas prices and inflation, leaving California especially exposed and raising fears of a “K-shaped” — or possibly “E-shaped” — future economy.

California, the epicenter of the artificial intelligence boom, continues to grow its economy faster than the nation, but more people are losing their jobs and the cost of living remains high.

New economic indicators released this week show how the Golden State is grappling with the effects of the Iran war, as well as an AI explosion, which is driving huge investments as well as layoffs.

The state’s unemployment rate reached 5.3% in April, roughly 1 percentage point higher than the nation’s. California’s unemployment rate is expected to peak at 5.6% later this year, according to the UCLA Anderson Forecast released this week.

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LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 12, 2026 - Ivan Dorador, 38, finishes pumping $60.00 worth of gas at a Chevron gas station along Mission Road in Lincoln Heights in Los Angeles on March 12, 2026. "I thought it was going to go down after Venezuela," Dorador said referring to gas prices after the U.S. invasion of the country. "I guess all that money went to the war," he concluded. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles)

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The sharp rise in gas and diesel prices due to the Iran war is quickly rippling through the world’s fourth-largest economy.

The state outpaced the nation in economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2025. It probably continued to outgrow the country in the first three months of this year, the report said.

“Income and output will continue to grow faster than the U.S. even as employment growth is tepid,” senior economist Jerry Nickelsburg wrote in the forecast. “Once past the current weakness, expected by the middle of next year, a tech, durable goods manufacturing, and construction resurgence should lead to superior growth in both employment and income in the Golden State once again.”

The state’s growth is being bolstered by many local companies that are attracting and spending hundreds of billions of dollars in the race to build the software and infrastructure needed for AI. However, there are signs that the same race may be leading to fewer jobs in some sectors.

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From January to May, U.S. tech employers announced 123,653 job cuts, up 66% from the same period a year earlier, according to a report Thursday by global outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. California had close to 77,000 job cuts across all sectors, double the number of any other state.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES - MAY 18, 2026: Basem Istanbouli (center - in black) organizes hikers into groups before the hike starts. Basem Istanbouli leads a main hike with unPTO, an organization that coordinates hikes for the community of laid off tech workers to network and support each other in search of a career transition, at Quicksilver McAbee Loop on Monday, May 18, 2026 in San Jose, CA. Major tech companies such as Meta, Coinbase and others continue to lay off employees, citing the way artificial intelligence is reshaping the way people work. Some tech workers are finding it's taking a longer time to land their next job while others are stepping back to ponder their next career move. (Carolyn Fong / For The Times)

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Tech giants such as Meta and Coinbase continue to lay off employees, citing the way AI is reshaping how people work. Tech workers are navigating a crossroads in their careers and a brutal job market.

Although AI was cited more often than any other reason for cuts, the layoffs haven’t been as bad as the pessimists feared, said Andy Challenger, a labor and workplace expert and chief revenue officer of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

“AI isn’t yet the jobpocalypse some predicted,” he said in a statement. “Like spreadsheets and email before it, the technology will ultimately make workers more productive.”

California has seen job growth in sectors including healthcare and social services. But entertainment, tech and manufacturing businesses have been cutting back.

UCLA’s outlook paints a mixed picture of California’s future, one filled with uncertainty as the Iran war pushes up fuel prices, inflation rises, government policy changes and tariffs disrupt supply chains.

The state is particularly vulnerable to the effect of the Iran war because it uses pricey low-emissions gasoline, and California ports accept cargo on ships that require large amounts of more expensive oil, according to the forecast.

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California also is more dependent on oil from outside the country than other states.

Gas prices for more than $6 a gallon are displayed at an L.A. station near a billboard for the UFC fight at the White House.
The Iran war has caused gas prices to jump. Above, prices are at and over $6 a gallon at a station in Los Angeles on June, 2, 2026.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

It’s still too early to predict the fallout from the Iran war, but economists expect it to negatively affect employment by the end of this year and into 2027, the quarterly forecast from UCLA said. It projected that national real GDP growth would shrink from around 2.3% this year to 1.8% next year.

The UCLA report did not provide a state GDP forecast, but said early indicators suggest California continues to outperform the country. Last year, the national real GDP growth rate was around 2%, the report said. California’s was closer to 2.5%, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Long Beach, CA - August 21: Employees outside the aerospace company Vast in Long Beach Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. Vast is designing and building the Haven-1, the world's first commercial next-generation space station at the Long Beach headquarters. Aerospace companies are sprouting all across Southern California, breathing new life into an industry that once powered the regional economy. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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The truth about business in California — the Golden State hasn’t lost its luster

Although there have been high-profile defections to other states, California still attracts businesses — and creates a lot of them.

Some are concerned that AI could worsen what’s called a “K-shaped” economy, in which the rich see growth and most other people struggle with stagnating opportunities. In California, it could also lead to an “E-shaped” economy, in which low, medium and high-income people each see slight growth.

That depends on whether AI ends up helping workers or replacing them, economist William Yu said.

“If it’s labor substitution, we are going to see this [as] more of a K-shaped economy. If it’s more of labor augmentation, we’re going to see more of [an] E-shaped economy,” he said at a conference about the report.

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Tech companies say they are using AI to do more with fewer people. Yu said a lot of the AI spending is going into building out AI data centers rather than hiring.

Citing data from job search website Indeed, AI appears to be slowing down growth in software, information technology, marketing and media job postings, he said. But demand for civil and electrical engineers remains high. AI might not be affecting those roles, or reindustrialization policies are boosting hiring in those areas.

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Queenie Wong

Queenie Wong is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times. At CNET and the Mercury News, she wrote about the world’s largest social networks. Wong also covered politics and education for the Statesman Journal in Salem, Ore. Growing up in Southern California, she started reading The Times as a kid and took her first journalism class in middle school. She graduated from Washington and Lee University, where she studied journalism and studio art.

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