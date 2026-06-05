More airlines suspend LAX routes due to high fuel costs

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American Airlines is joining the list of airlines suspending flights to and from Los Angeles International Airport this summer.

It announced a temporary suspension of nonstop flight routes out of LAX to Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, and Washington Dulles airports. The suspension is set to last through August and September due to rising fuel prices resulting from the conflict in Iran.

American Airlines is not alone in this decision.

In April, Norse Atlantic Airways canceled all of its summer flights out of LAX to Europe, including destinations like London, Paris and Rome.

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Allegiant Airlines also canceled its LAX operations in January, rerouting flights out of Hollywood Burbank Airport instead. To keep ticket prices down and align with its low-cost airfare model, Burbank was a better airport for the Los Angeles area due to lower operational costs than LAX.

Business Airfares set to take off as fuel prices fly With the war in Iran restricting the oil market and sending prices up, U.S. customers will likely have to shell out more for airfare soon.

With the conflict ongoing and the flow of oil uncertain, the cost of jet fuel could continue to rise, leaving more flight routes in jeopardy, especially in states like California.

Jet fuel prices in Los Angeles have jumped more than 40% since the conflict in the Middle East started. Airlines are adding baggage surcharges to cover fuel costs. Several routes leaving from smaller California hubs, including Sacramento and Burbank, have already been canceled.

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As fuel supplies shrink , flight prices are rising.

The West Coast is a “fuel island” because it’s not connected by pipelines to the rest of the country, United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said in an interview in March. That means oil and refined products have to be brought in by ships.

“Fuel price is more susceptible to supply weakness on the West Coast than anywhere else in the country,” Kirby said.

A statement from American Airlines said it will not be suspending any of these routes indefinitely, and service to these cities from LAX will still be available with American Airlines, but a connection will be required.

American Airlines shares, which have fallen more than 13% so far this year, fell 2% Thursday to $13.30.