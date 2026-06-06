Advertisement
Business

California falls behind Texas in Fortune 500 ranking

Panoramic view of the Dallas skyline
“Texas is the undisputed headquarters of headquarters,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release this week. Above, the Dallas skyline.
(Tom Fox / Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)
Visiting Tarbell fellow Nilesh Christopher
By Nilesh Christopher
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Texas has dethroned California as the state with the most Fortune 500 companies.

The Fortune 500 list ranks the largest U.S. companies by revenue. This year, 57 of the top companies are headquartered in Texas, compared with California’s 56. It’s a reversal from two years ago when the Golden State had the pole position.

The Lone Star State was quick to claim the victory.

“Texas is the undisputed headquarters of headquarters,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release responding to the ranking, which was announced Wednesday. “The world’s leading businesses invest with confidence in Texas because of our welcoming business climate, predictable regulatory environment, and skilled and growing workforce. People and businesses are choosing Texas because Texas works.”

San Francisco, CA, United States - August 06: A bus stop advertises Artisan AI, an AI software company, along The Embarcadero in Downtown San Francisco on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025 in San Francisco, CA. After the downtown area saw an exodus of businesses and office workers during the pandemic, San Francisco's artificial intelligence boom is breathing new life into the city's economy. (Florence Middleton / For The Times)

Business

Why does California have strong economic growth but high unemployment?

California unemployment and tech layoffs climb even as the state records strong GDP growth

California’s corporate haters say they try to avoid the state’s high costs, income taxes and strict regulations, but the western state is still a top money maker.

Advertisement

“California dominates on nearly every other measure: its Fortune 500 companies are the most profitable ($647 billion), most valuable ($20 trillion), and employ more people than any other state (2.8 million workers),” Fortune said in a news release.

Indeed, despite the naysayers, Californian companies have been leading the world in developing artificial intelligence technology as well as the latest in space and defense tech.

Bella Ross drives a U-Haul in Mission Valley on July 13, 2023.

Business

California’s exodus isn’t just billionaires — it’s regular people renting U-Hauls, too

U-Haul truck trends mark exodus from California

The state is home to nearly 400 “unicorns,” or billion-dollar startups — more than any other state, according to CB Insights. It also gobbled up nearly two-thirds of U.S. venture capital last year, with San Francisco Bay Area startups such as OpenAI leading the way, according to the business information platform Crunchbase.

Advertisement

Texas and California have been in a tug-of-war for the crown. In 2024, after a decade, California bagged the top spot with 57 companies on the list, while Texas and New York tied in second with 52 companies each.

Healthcare giant McKesson, and oil companies Exxon Mobil and Chevron, were the top three Texas companies on the list. Apple, Alphabet, and Nvidia took the top positions in California.

Long Beach, CA - August 21: Employees outside the aerospace company Vast in Long Beach Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. Vast is designing and building the Haven-1, the world's first commercial next-generation space station at the Long Beach headquarters. Aerospace companies are sprouting all across Southern California, breathing new life into an industry that once powered the regional economy. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Business

For Subscribers

The truth about business in California — the Golden State hasn’t lost its luster

Although there have been high-profile defections to other states, California still attracts businesses — and creates a lot of them.

Tesla, which relocated to Austin from Palo Alto in 2021, ranked 43rd on the list. Other major Fortune 500 companies that left California included Oracle, Charles Schwab and Chevron.

California’s population exodus has yet to fully recover from the pandemic times in 2020. The state’s high cost of living and regulatory environment are often cited as reasons for residents opting to move.

More recently, California’s proposal for a one-time tax on billionaires prompted some, including Peter Thiel and Larry Page, to open new offices outside the state.

Some smaller companies are also leaving the state, but nearly the same number are being set up. From 2011 to 2021, the state lost a net 2% of its total of around 47,000 headquarters, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

Advertisement

“There is some indication of an uptick in headquarters leaving California, but it is really small in comparison to other firm trends,” said Sarah E. Bohn, vice president of the Public Policy Institute of California. “The rate of leaving is slightly higher among bigger firms.”

Sunrise at the McMackin's beach on Billionaire Row in Manalapan, Florida on Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026. The McMackins were early members of a wave of wealthy Californians moving to south Florida including Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg. They are currently constructing a larger home down the beach. (Jennifer Ortiz / For The Times)

Hollywood Inc.

For Subscribers

The exodus of California’s tech billionaires from the Golden State to Florida’s Gold Coast

Florida, with its high concentration of wealth, no state income tax, pro-business policies and balmy weather, has drawn an unusually large number of disaffected California tech moguls.

Bohn, in a recent report, cautioned that focusing solely on relocations overlooks the range of positive and negative forces driving headquarters activity and can misrepresent businesses’ desire and ability to operate headquarters in California and the broader impact on jobs.

Behind Texas and California was New York, home to 53 Fortune 500 companies this year. The fourth spot was tied between Illinois and Ohio, with 29 companies each.

Amazon was the top company on the list, ending Walmart’s 13-year reign at the top of the annual Fortune 500 companies list. Amazon’s 2025 revenue was $716.9 billion, compared with Walmart’s $713.2 billion.

Seattle-headquartered Amazon joined Exxon Mobil, General Motors, and Walmart as the only four companies to have ever held the top position since Fortune began publishing the data in 1955.

Together, the 500 companies on the list roped in $21 trillion in revenue and $2.1 trillion in profits last year, employing 30.5 million people worldwide.

More to Read

BusinessWorld & NationTechnology and the InternetJobs, Labor & WorkplaceArtificial Intelligence

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Nilesh Christopher

Nilesh Christopher is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on how artificial intelligence empowers, harms and reshapes communities. He is currently supported by the Tarbell Center for AI Journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement