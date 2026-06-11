The right-wing attack on science reaches a nadir, but it could get worse
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One of the rules I came to live by during my years of covering global trouble spots is: “Never assume that things can’t get worse.”
But it will be hard to find a worse display of shameful servility to the Trump administration by a scientific organization than the American Diabetes Association provided on Friday.
During the organization’s annual conference in New Orleans, five of its leading members — four former presidents and the current editor of Diabetes Care, its official journal — were distributing paper copies of an editorial from the journal decrying the administration’s aggressive attack on scientific research and funding.
The seeming endorsement by the ADA of the current administration’s approach to science and of its attacks on freedom of speech is unconscionable.
— Open letter to American Diabetes Association
Suddenly they were confronted by security guards and New Orleans police and manhandled out of the hall. (A video is here, courtesy of MedPageToday.)
Their papers were confiscated. They were ordered to surrender their passes and were informed that if they tried to reenter the hall they would be arrested for trespassing.
“We printed 1,000 copies of the editorial, at my personal expense, and we hoped that 200 people who hadn’t seen it would read it,” Steven Kahn, director of the Diabetes Research Center at the University of Washington, editor of the journal and the lead author of the editorial, told me.
Instead, the editorial has become a must-read, with tens of thousands of page views and widespread condemnation of the conference organizers’ actions.
An open letter to the ADA started by David Nathan of Massachusetts General Hospital, titled “Shame on You” and stating that “the seeming endorsement by the ADA of the current administration’s approach to science and of its attacks on freedom of speech is unconscionable” has more than 6,400 signatories on change.org as of this writing.
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The Diabetes Association implied in an official statement that the scientists had breached IRS regulations that include “maintaining a strictly nonpartisan environment at all organizational events.” On Wednesday, the organization said it would commission “a thorough independent review of the events that occurred.”
The organization’s action underscores one reason why the Trump administration’s wholesale attack on scientific research has reached a level that, as I’ve written, will have generational ramifications: It’s because some of our most august scientific organizations have failed to stand up for principle.
“It’s part of a larger systems failure among the academic medical centers, research universities, scientific and professional societies and the National Academies,” says Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine, a vaccine expert and veteran adversary of pseudoscience.
The attention given to individual incidents such as the ADA conflict obscure what Hotez calls “the greater reality ... a much darker MAHA strategy to tear down American biomedicine.” The goal, he says, is to supplant independent academic research with “an entire system of pseudoscience and grift.” MAHA is the administration’s acronym for “Make America Healthy Again.”
The latest iteration of this effort came late last month with a rule proposal from the Office of Management and Budget, which is headed by the arch-conservative Russell Vought, that would in effect make all scientific grant applications subject to the oversight of politically-appointed commissars.
Among other provisions, grants would be rejected if they’re judged to “fund, promote, encourage, subsidize, or facilitate ... diversity, equity, and inclusion” or “gender ideology” such as “theories or ideologies that deny the biological reality of sex or the sex binary in humans.”
The OMB proposal finally stirred major scientific bodies to speak up. “This latest move is a brazen power grab,” the American Association for the Advancement of Science said through its chief executive, Sudip Parikh. “If this rule becomes final, Americans’ hopes for future cures, national security and economic strength will rely on the scientific sensibilities of the nation’s chief bureaucrat.”
As it happens, the OMB proposal dropped just as the economic consequences of the extremist war on science were becoming clearer than ever.
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Among the thousands of grants and programs that perished when the administration dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development, for example, was a program monitoring the advance of the New World screwworm north from Central America.
The screwworm, which has the capacity to devastate cattle and sheep herds, has now appeared in Texas, where its costs could be enormous. Just last year, the Dept. of Agriculture calculated that the eradication of the pest in the U.S. in the 1990s yielded annual economic benefits to producers of an inflation-adjusted $1.7 billion a year to the cattle industry and $6 billion a year to the broader economy. A new outbreak, the USDA estimated, could cost the Texas economy $1.8 billion.
Then there’s measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 2,030 U.S. cases this year as of June 4, almost as many as were seen in all of 2025 (when there were 2,288, including three deaths), the worst outbreak since 1991. This is the harvest of the anti-vaccine ideology being spread by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The outbreak’s consequences can be measured in dollars and cents: Responding to an outbreak of as few as 600 cases could cost local agencies $10 million, according to healthcare researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
The Trump administration has proposed slashing the budget of the grant making National Science Foundation by 61% and of the National Institutes of Health by 40%. The budget of the CDC, which once reigned as a global gold-standard for public health oversight but has suffered from the disdain of RFK Jr. and his minions, would be cut by 44%.
Taken together, these cuts “would shrink the economy by $1 trillion compared with maintaining the 2025 level of R&D,” reckons the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a science and tech think tank.
What frightens scientists more than the sheer numbers are that the cuts are arbitrary and manifestly pernicious. A study published last year in JAMA Internal Medicine identified 383 NIH-funded clinical trials that the administration terminated, leaving more than 74,000 participants high and dry.
“Scientific investment is not a cost to be minimized,” Henry Miller, a former biotech official at the Food and Drug Administration, observed recently; “it is an engine of national wealth. ... The internet, mRNA vaccines, human gene therapy, GPS, the transistor — all emerged from the sustained public investment being dismantled today.”
RFK Jr.’s attacks on vaccines go beyond changing the childhood immunization schedule. Now he’s taking aim at vaccine R&D itself.
The Diabetes Care editorial that Kahn and his colleagues attempted to distribute at the New Orleans conference is a cri de coeur targeted at the right-wing anti-science campaign. It’s titled, “Misguided Brushes of a Pen Continue to Dismantle and Destroy Biomedical Research in the United States.”
The result of the funding reductions, the authors wrote, will be “researchers being forced out of science and fewer people considering biomedical investigation as a career. Are we ready to watch the crippling of scientific advances in diabetes and all other diseases? It is no longer enough to stand idly by or work behind the scenes with lawmakers. Moreover, it is no longer appropriate to fret about political backlash.”
The scientists intended their distribution of the article implicitly as a counterweight to a keynote talk by NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, who was going to speak without taking questions but who bailed out at the last minute. I sought a comment from Bhattacharya, who portrays himself as a champion of open scientific debate, about the eviction of the five scientists from the conference, but got no reply.
The uproar has roiled the ADA. Its president-elect, endocrinologist Jennifer Green of Duke University, and its scientific sessions planning committee chair, diabetes expert Mark Atkinson of the University of Florida, have both resigned their positions, though their role in the evictions, if any, is unknown.
The so-called New Orleans Five demanded an apology from the association, Kahn told me. They got one Wednesday from ADA Chief Executive Charles Henderson, via a video in which he extended his apology to “the broader diabetes community,” many members of which of whom he acknowledged were “disturbed, disappointed and concerned about what occurred.”
The truth is that the ADA’s action only validated the editorial’s exhortation to scientists to speak out forcefully: “We can no longer afford complacency and fear. We must all act now!” Will other scientific bodies draw a lesson from what happened in New Orleans? Let’s hope so.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article portrays the American Diabetes Association’s expulsion of five prominent researchers who were peacefully handing out a Diabetes Care editorial criticizing the Trump administration’s science policies as a striking example of a scientific society capitulating to political pressure and suppressing internal dissent. The piece argues that invoking IRS “nonpartisan” rules in this context amounts to a pretext for silencing criticism of the administration’s anti-science agenda rather than a neutral application of tax law.
The column contends that the incident reflects a broader “systems failure” among academic medical centers, universities, professional societies, and even the National Academies, which have been too timid in defending scientific freedom against an aggressive right‑wing campaign to control or dismantle public research. This view echoes analyses documenting hundreds of attacks on science under Trump-era conservatism, including dismissals of federal scientists, suppression of data, and deep cuts to research budgets in climate and health fields.[1][7]
The article highlights vaccine expert Peter Hotez’s warning that the administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” strategy is not about improving health but about replacing independent academic biomedicine with pseudoscience and grift, including politically loyal advisors and industry-friendly interests. This perspective aligns with research showing that political leaders in the United States have terminated or frozen thousands of NIH and NSF grants, particularly those involving infectious disease, misinformation, and work with marginalized groups.[4][7]
The piece argues that a proposed rule from the Office of Management and Budget, led by conservative operative Russell Vought, would effectively place all federal research grants under the oversight of political appointees, barring funding for projects associated with diversity, equity and inclusion or “gender ideology.” It endorses the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s description of this move as a “brazen power grab” that would force U.S. science to depend on the “sensibilities” of partisan bureaucrats rather than peer review and scientific merit.[7]
The column maintains that the economic fallout of this anti-science posture is already visible, citing the dismantling of a U.S. Agency for International Development program that monitored the screwworm parasite, whose reemergence threatens to cost the Texas economy billions in livestock losses. It places this in a wider pattern in which federal science cuts and program eliminations undermine practical protections for agriculture, public health, and the environment, echoing analyses that link Trump-era science rollbacks to higher long‑term economic and health risks.[1][7]
The article links the surge in measles cases and associated public health costs to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine advocacy, describing current outbreaks as the direct “harvest” of an ideology that undermines longstanding scientific consensus on immunization. This view is consistent with broader reporting that the Trump administration downplayed or dismissed scientific evidence on vaccines and infectious diseases while undercutting agencies like the CDC.[7]
The column stresses that proposed budget cuts to the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—on the order of 40–60%—would not simply trim waste but decimate the research ecosystem, stalling clinical trials, forcing investigators from the field, and weakening U.S. technological leadership. It cites estimates that such reductions could shrink the economy by roughly $1 trillion compared with maintaining existing R&D levels, echoing economists’ and policy analysts’ warnings that slashing federal science investment will rapidly erode U.S. innovation capacity.[3][4][7]
The piece draws on commentary such as that by Henry Miller to argue that public research funding is an “engine of national wealth,” not a discretionary expense, noting that transformative technologies from the internet to mRNA vaccines emerged from sustained government support. This aligns with work documenting how federal grants, including those threatened or terminated during the Trump years, underpin long‑term advances in health, technology, and productivity.[3][4][7]
The article frames the Diabetes Care editorial—warning that funding cuts and political interference will drive scientists out of biomedical research and cripple progress on diabetes and other diseases—as a wider call to arms. The column argues that the New Orleans incident proves the authors’ point that quiet, behind‑the‑scenes lobbying is no longer sufficient and that scientific organizations must publicly confront anti-science policies rather than fearing partisan backlash, in line with scholars who urge scientific societies to build alliances with patient groups and other constituencies to defend publicly funded knowledge.[4]
The piece ultimately presents the “New Orleans Five” as exemplars of the outspoken resistance it believes is now required, noting that the ADA’s subsequent internal turmoil and belated apology underscore how attempts to appease an anti‑science political climate can backfire. The column urges other scientific bodies to see this episode as a warning that neutrality in the face of organized assaults on science is itself a political choice that risks long‑term damage to research and public health.[1][4][7]
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the article’s framing of a one-sided right‑wing assault on science, some conservative and centrist commentators argue that the larger problem is the politicization of universities and research institutions by the left. These voices contend that many campuses have become “ideological cesspools” that indoctrinate students with hard‑left views, a claim invoked to justify political interventions in academia and skepticism toward university-based research.[2] From this perspective, moves to scrutinize or redirect federal funding are portrayed not as anti-science but as efforts to restore intellectual diversity and curb perceived bias in taxpayer‑supported research.[2][8]
Scholars analyzing conservative attitudes toward science note that many right‑leaning Americans see certain scientific fields—especially climate science, social science, and gender‑related research—as aligned with liberal regulatory agendas and cultural values they reject, rather than as neutral fact-finding enterprises.[5][8] Survey research finds that conservatives’ trust in science has been declining since the 1980s, with some dismissing science as a “leftist hobby” and universities as bastions of the left.[5][8] These findings are sometimes cited to argue that conservative resistance to specific research programs reflects deeper ideological and moral conflicts, not simply hostility to knowledge or an orchestrated “war” on science.
A number of authors and academics emphasize that serious threats to free inquiry and scientific integrity also come from within universities and professional societies themselves, particularly through what they describe as progressive-driven constraints. One collection of essays, for example, highlights “assaults on merit-based hiring,” the “policing of language,” and the replacement of established scholarly standards with ideological slogans as key dangers facing science in Western institutions, warning that these trends jeopardize the future of free inquiry.[6] Proponents of this view argue that such internal ideological enforcement can be as damaging to scientific credibility as external political interference and that focusing solely on right‑wing attacks obscures this parallel problem.[6]
Some analysts caution that while the Trump administration’s actions clearly harmed parts of the U.S. research system, attacks on science are a global and cross‑ideological phenomenon, with governments of varying stripes cutting funding, restructuring agencies, or pressuring researchers for political reasons.[1][4] From this vantage point, framing the crisis primarily as a Trump- or MAGA-specific project risks underestimating how structural forces—such as rising populism, distrust of expertise, and broader anti‑institutional sentiment—are reshaping science policy in many countries, including the United States.[4]
Commentators sympathetic to limited government emphasize that skepticism of certain federal research programs can stem from objections to regulatory overreach and spending priorities rather than from blanket opposition to science.[8] As analyzed in work on conservative ideology, many on the right view scientific agencies as closely intertwined with expansions of environmental, health, and social regulation, and therefore treat challenges to those agencies as part of a broader effort to restrain government.[8] From this perspective, proposed cuts or new oversight mechanisms are defended as fiscally responsible or democratically accountable, even if critics see them as hostile to scientific autonomy.