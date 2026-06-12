Fed up with the price of the pump, L.A. drivers are finding ways to adjust

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As inflation rates rise to their highest in years, Californians are again getting hit the hardest at the gas pumps, with a regular tank costing upwards of $100 at some stations in Los Angeles.

Inflation figures released this week show consumer and producer price rises at more than three-year highs, driven by the energy crisis stemming from the war with Iran.

Gasoline prices took the biggest bite out of consumer spending power, with prices up 41% in May from a year earlier.

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While the national average for gasoline prices is a little above $4 per gallon, in California, it is near $6 per gallon. In a small number of gas stations in Los Angeles, it is even tipping toward $7.

When asked about inflation in the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Trump told reporters the numbers looked great.

“I love inflation,” Trump said. “The numbers are going to be phenomenal because what’s showing is that despite the fact that we’re in a war, the numbers are much lower than anticipated, and when we’re out of that war, the numbers will be at lower numbers than they were even before it started.”

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Business The expensive gas economy: Fewer nights out, more belt-tightening Gasoline will be a pain point for travelers this Memorial Day weekend. For many Americans, cutting back has already become the new reality after gas prices topped $4.50 a gallon for the first time in nearly four years.

Consumers aren’t feeling the love.

Workers in front of a crude oil storage container at Sable Offshore Corp.’s Santa Ynez Unit in Santa Barbara on Friday, June 5, 2026. California producer Sable Offshore Corp. expects to restart a platform capable of pumping 10,000 barrels of oil a day some time in the third quarter this year, the company said in an investor presentation Monday. (Caroline Brehman / Bloomberg)

The Costco gas pumps in Inglewood were busy Thursday morning, with a constant flow of cars looking to save money on its relatively low per-gallon price of about $5.50.

Inglewood resident Eddin, who chose to not give his last name, said even though his Honda Civic isn’t a big gas guzzler, he has switched to using his girlfriend’s hybrid for longer trips.

“We just take her car now just because it’s more cost-effective,” he said as he filled his tank. “I wish there was more the government could be doing for not just gas prices, but for prices in general. It seems like prices have gone up for everything.”

The unforgiving prices at the pump are set to make everyone’s summer more expensive. After gas, the largest price rise for consumers was in airline tickets, which jumped 27%.

Even staying home doesn’t shelter shoppers — the beef they might want to put on their backyard barbecues is up 15%.

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Virginia resident Mario, who also opted to not give his last name, got hit twice with the inflation tax as he left Los Angeles this week. He was paying more to refill his rental as he headed for a flight home, after having paid much more for the ticket than earlier in the year.

“All of the flights are way more expensive than they used to be,” he said as he paid almost $5.80 per gallon at the 76 on Century Boulevard near Los Angeles International Airport.

The average price for a gallon of gas is around $3.90 in Virginia.

While the surge in prices is happening around the world, gas costs more in California than almost anywhere else because of higher taxes, fees and cleaner-fuel requirements.

The state’s gas supply is also particularly vulnerable because it has lost much of its drilling and refining capacity in recent years, making it more dependent on fuel from other states and countries.

As gas prices continue to climb in L.A., locals are forced to adjust their lives to the price at the pump. For some, that includes cutting back on other necessities such as food, budgeting strictly to afford half a tank of gas a week and rethinking side hustles such as food delivery service.

Public transit has become a more favorable option for some — weekday commutes on the Metro increased by nearly 8% from January to May.

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Recent reports have shown a decline in spending on expensive household goods, and credit card data show that both luxury and discount shoppers spent less than usual recently on lodging, groceries, clothes and theaters to accommodate a larger gas budget.

Another Inglewood native who opted to not give her last name, Liz, is putting off filling up her gas entirely because it is so expensive. Instead, she makes more frequent visits, putting a little gas in her car at a time.

“I have to budget and do half a tank now, and half a tank later, or ask for an advance on my paycheck just to get gas,” she said.

Most people at the pumps agreed: Something needs to change.

Wayne Faulkner is from Los Angeles but now lives in Indiana, where gas is about $3.50 per gallon. He complained as he filled up his rental at the LAX stand.

“Our gas situation is much better than here,” he said.