Infant formula recalled after California baby sickened with botulism

Nara Organics recalled its whole milk baby formula after a California child and two others were sickened by potentially fatal infant botulism.

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Nara Organics recalled its whole milk baby formula after a California child and two others were sickened by potentially fatal infant botulism, federal officials said.

Parents should immediately stop giving the formula to their children, said officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Any unopened cans should be returned or thrown away.

All three infants, who ranged in age from two months to five months, were hospitalized and treated with a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat infant botulism, officials said. No deaths have been reported.

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Parents should quickly seek medical care for an infant who has difficulty swallowing, poor feeding, loss of head control or decreased facial expression, the CDC said. Other symptoms include constipation, drooping eyelids, sluggish pupils and a weak cry.

Because symptoms of infant botulism can take several weeks to begin, officials said, parents of children who have consumed the formula should monitor their child for signs for a month after the product was last consumed.

Nara Organics formula is sold online and at Target stores. The two other infants who were hospitalized were from Pennsylvania and Washington.

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The New York company said in a statement that so far its product had not tested positive for the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. Nevertheless, the company said, it had decided to recall all products currently on the market.

“We sincerely apologize for the concern and distress this announcement causes our customers,” the company said. “We are committed to leading with transparency and accountability throughout this process as we work to identify further information.”

Consumers can find refund information on the company’s website nara.com .

Infant botulism happens when swallowed spores from the bacterium infect a baby’s large intestine and make a toxin in it. If not treated, the child can experience a progressive paralysis that can lead to breathing difficulties and require weeks of hospitalization.