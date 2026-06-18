A porn firm that a judge called a ‘copyright troll’ now has Meta in its sights — and it could win
-
-
-
- Share via
It isn’t often that a lawsuit can make me smile, much less laugh out loud. The latest exception is Strike 3 Holdings vs. Meta Platforms, which is currently unfolding in San Jose federal court.
Two things are amusing about the case. One is that Meta, the giant social media company, is accused of copyright infringement for allegedly downloading 2,400 of the plaintiff’s movies to train its AI bots. If Meta loses, that would be a serious (and in my opinion, deserved) blow against AI companies that have used copyrighted materials without permission.
The second part of the joke is the identity of the plaintiff. Strike 3 Holdings, you see, makes porn. Moreover, for years it has pursued a plainly unscrupulous business model in which it sues individuals for allegedly downloading its movies without permission, and shames them into settling for a few thousand dollars at a pop.
While it is possible one or more Meta employees downloaded Plaintiffs’ videos, it is just as possible...that a ‘guest, or freeloader,’ or contractor, or vendor, or repair person—or any combination of such persons—was responsible for that activity.
— Meta points the finger at others for a porn scandal
Whether or not Strike 3 has a legitimate claim for copyright infringement, it doesn’t deserve your sympathy. The firm was flayed in 2018 by federal Judge Royce C. Lamberth of Washington, D.C., for engaging in what he labeled a “high-tech shakedown ... smacking of extortion.” Lamberth called Strike 3 a “copyright troll” and threw out its lawsuit against an unidentified internet user for having treated his court “not as a citadel of justice, but as an ATM.”
When I wrote about this scheme in 2023, I counted more than 12,440 lawsuits that the Los Angeles-based firm had filed in federal courts coast-to-coast. The latest count, according to a Lexis search a defense lawyer ran for me, is more than 21,000. The vast majority were settled and closed within a few months of their filing, an indication that they were never meant to go to trial.
Now Strike 3 appears to have hooked a big fish. In the first significant ruling in its lawsuit against Meta, the firm scored a surprise win: On June 11, federal Judge Eumi K. Lee of San Jose denied Meta’s motion to dismiss the case. Meta’s defense, she wrote, “strains credulity.”
More about that in a moment. First, a few words about the litigants. Meta needs no introduction: Formerly known as Facebook and based in Menlo Park, Calif., Meta recorded a profit of $60.5 billion last year on $201 billion in revenue.
Strike 3 portrays itself as an avatar of “Hollywood style and quality” in its adult films, which it distributes through its streaming websites such as Blacked, Tushy, Vixen and Wifey. It has described Greg Landry, its former owner and house auteur, as the porn industry’s “answer to Steven Spielberg.”
Disney and OpenAI thought their billion-dollar deal would underscore the importance of AI for Hollywood’s future. Its ignominious collapse proves just the opposite
Neither Meta nor Strike 3 responded to my request for comment beyond the claims and defenses in court filings.
As I reported in 2023, Strike 3 has flooded federal courts with cookie-cutter lawsuits alleging that defendants infringed its copyrights by downloading its movies via BitTorrent, an online service on which unauthorized content can be accessed by almost anyone with an internet connection. Its targets generally have been individuals with plenty to lose from being publicly outed as porn viewers.
“Given the nature of the films at issue,” a federal judge in Connecticut observed last year, “defendants may feel coerced to settle these suits merely to prevent public disclosure of their identifying information, even if they believe they have been misidentified.”
Strike 3’s letters to its target defendants have warned that the statutory penalty for willful copyright infringement is $150,000, but offer to make the case go quietly away for a few thousand bucks, which would be a fraction of the cost of hiring a defense lawyer, not to mention the downside of exposing oneself as a porn fiend.
J. Curtis Edmondson, a Portland, Ore., lawyer who won a case against Strike 3, estimated in 2023 that Strike 3 “pulls in about $15 million to $20 million a year from its lawsuits.” But financial data that could validate his estimate hasn’t surfaced in court records.
There’s nothing new about content owners’ aggressive pursuit of copyright infringers. The practice was pioneered by the Recording Industry Assn. of America, when the industry feared that unauthorized downloading of music through programs such as Napster threatened its very existence. From 2003 through 2008, the association sued some 35,000 alleged song pirates.
But it abandoned the strategy because its legal dragnet swept up sympathetic targets such as single mothers and teenage girls, creating a public relations disaster.
Hiltzik: An AI firm won a lawsuit for copyright infringement — but may face a huge bill for piracy
Two federal judges in the same courthouse came to different opinions on whether AI firms are breaching copyrights, signaling more legal confusion.
There followed the appearance of outright trolls such as Prenda Law Group, which posted porn films online as bait to attract downloaders, whom it then sued in what judges ultimately found to be sham lawsuits. Prenda principal John L. Steele even bragged publicly that Prenda had made nearly $15 million with its lawsuits. U.S. Judge Otis Wright II of Los Angeles put the kibosh to its practice by slapping the Prenda lawyers with stiff sanctions for contempt.
That brings us to Strike 3’s case against Meta, which it filed in July. Strike 3 hasn’t been accused of a Prenda-style fraud, since it does own the films at issue and its right to sue copyright infringers isn’t disputed. But its allegation that Meta downloaded its films to train its AI bots, rather than just for personal enjoyment, is a new wrinkle for an old issue.
Strike 3 says its lawsuit grew out of a separate case in which a witness testified that Meta had downloaded thousands of pirated books to train its LLaMA AI bots — that is, feeding the content into LLaMA for it to use to generate answers to user questions. (Numerous lawsuits have been filed against AI firms alleging similar infringement.)
Strike 3 says that case prompted it to look into whether Meta had downloaded any of its content. It says it discovered that 47 IP addresses owned by Meta — that is, digital identifiers of internet accounts — had downloaded its movies without permission.
In all, Strike 3 alleges, those Meta addresses downloaded at least 2,396 of its movies — almost its entire catalog — more than 6,000 times via BitTorrent. What’s more, Strike 3 says Meta then posted some of that content back onto BitTorrent to take advantage of BitTorrent’s “tit-for-tat” mechanism through which users can obtain faster download speeds by uploading content to the platform.
If Strike 3 were to prevail on all its claims for illicit downloading, it would be entitled to about $360 million in damages, observes Eric Fruits, an Oregon economist who has testified for the defense in some Strike 3 lawsuits.
One might ask why Meta might be downloading porn for any reason, bot-training or otherwise. Meta, in its defense filings, says Strike 3 has offered no proof that Meta, as a corporation, was responsible for the downloading. If it happened, Meta says, it would have been inadvertent.
Strike 3 Holdings says it’s the creator of ‘artistic’ and ‘inspiring’ pornography. Some judges call it a copyright troll that makes millions by threatening to out those who download its films.
“Tens of thousands of employees and innumerable contractors, visitors, and third parties access the internet at Meta every day,” it wrote in its motion to dismiss the case. “While it is possible one or more Meta employees downloaded Plaintiffs’ videos, it is just as possible ... that a ‘guest, or freeloader,’ or contractor, or vendor, or repair person — or any combination of such persons — was responsible for that activity.” The “sporadic downloads,” Meta says, “exhibit the hallmarks of personal use,” not corporate strategy.
This defense has borne fruit in other Strike 3 cases, in which defendants successfully argued simply having an IP address that was used to infringe wasn’t enough to prove they committed the infringements.
Strike 3 says it can show that the downloads weren’t the work of random users. Some downloads, it says, were coordinated among several Meta IP addresses, all based on the same algorithmic keywords and occurring simultaneously, suggesting that the infringements “took place within Meta’s walls.”
On Dec. 15, 2022, for instance, downloads apparently based on the keyword “teen” involved not only the movies “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Teen Titans Go to the Movies,” but also “Teen Sex Sessions 2” and “Teens love Tats XXX,” according to Lee’s ruling. Other simultaneous downloads swept up episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Ted Lasso” out of order, though a putative human user would probably have downloaded them sequentially.
“It strains credulity,” Lee ruled, “to suggest that these correlations are mere coincidence and the product of individual human selections.” Rather, the use of an algorithm would account for “why pornography was downloaded alongside children’s cartoons and sitcoms. ... The odds that multiple people using the Corporate IP addresses ... coincidentally torrented the same show, rather than simply streaming it, on the exact same day strains belief.”
The case is still at an early stage. For Strike 3, the lawsuit offers the potential of a big score. But Meta has signaled that it’s not inclined to roll over like a family man caught downloading skin flicks and worrying about his reputation at home and around town.
This time, Strike 3 may have a fight on its hands with a defendant that has money to burn.
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
To begin, the article treats Strike 3 Holdings v. Meta as an unusually ironic and even comic case, because a porn studio with a long record of controversial copyright suits is now accusing one of the world’s richest tech giants of mass piracy to train artificial‑intelligence models, yet the piece stresses that the stakes for AI and copyright law are serious if Meta loses.
At the same time, the article makes clear that the columnist welcomes the prospect of a ruling against Meta, arguing that AI companies have helped themselves to vast amounts of copyrighted material without permission and that a defeat in this case would be a deserved blow against an industry that has treated authors’ and filmmakers’ work as free training data.
By contrast, the article withholds sympathy from Strike 3, portraying the firm as a classic “copyright troll” that has built an unscrupulous business model around suing individuals for allegedly downloading adult films and then pressuring them into quick settlements to avoid public exposure and the threat of statutory damages that can reach $150,000 per work.
The piece draws heavily on prior court criticism, recounting how a federal judge in Washington, D.C., branded Strike 3’s tactics a “high‑tech shakedown” that treated the court “as an ATM,” and situating the company in a lineage that includes the Recording Industry Assn. of America’s mass lawsuits against music file‑sharers and the discredited Prenda Law operation, which judges found to be running sham porn‑based copyright suits.
Moreover, the article emphasizes the sheer scale and speed of Strike 3’s litigation campaign, noting that the firm has filed well over 20,000 cases nationwide and almost always settles within months, a pattern the columnist interprets as evidence that the lawsuits are designed to extract settlement revenue rather than to be tested at trial, echoing analyses that describe a “sue‑then‑settle” strategy built on asymmetric legal costs.[1][2]
The piece also details Strike 3’s specific allegations against Meta: that 47 corporate IP addresses linked to Meta used BitTorrent to download at least 2,396 of its movies more than 6,000 times since 2018, and that Meta then “seeded” some of that content back to BitTorrent to exploit the protocol’s tit‑for‑tat rewards system, potentially exposing the company to as much as about $360 million in statutory damages if every infringement were found willful at the maximum rate.[1][2]
In explaining why this case looks different from Strike 3’s usual suits against individuals, the article highlights evidence the company says points to algorithmic, in‑house activity at Meta—such as coordinated torrents across several Meta‑owned IP addresses and simultaneous downloads triggered by shared search terms that mixed children’s shows, sitcoms and pornographic titles in ways that would make little sense for human viewers but are consistent with automated keyword‑based scraping for AI training.
Additionally, the article closely examines Meta’s response, noting that Meta denies corporate wrongdoing, suggests the torrents could have been initiated by employees, contractors or even visitors using its network, and characterizes the downloads as sporadic and consistent with personal use, an argument similar to defenses that have previously convinced courts that an IP address alone does not prove who infringed.
Crucially, the article underscores that U.S. District Judge Eumi K. Lee has already rejected Meta’s motion to dismiss, quoting the judge’s conclusion that Meta’s explanation “strains credulity” in light of the coordinated download patterns, and describing this early ruling as a significant and somewhat surprising victory for Strike 3 that keeps alive a potentially high‑impact test of how copyright law applies to AI training.
Finally, the piece closes by noting that while Strike 3 may have “hooked a big fish,” Meta has the resources and incentive to fight rather than quietly settle, so the case could both threaten Meta with huge liability and simultaneously expose Strike 3’s broader litigation tactics to far more searching scrutiny than the company typically faces from individual defendants.[1]
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the article’s insistence that Strike 3 “doesn’t deserve your sympathy,” some legal commentary stresses that the company is a legitimate copyright owner pursuing rights Congress expressly created, with one Pennsylvania‑based analysis noting that Strike 3 holds registered copyrights in its films and that its formation and subsequent legal filings “indicate the company is not a ‘copyright troll,’” even if many observers view its approach as aggressive.[3]
Building on that point, the Shuttleworth Law discussion emphasizes that Strike 3’s advantage is precisely that it owns valid, registered motion‑picture copyrights and is using civil litigation to combat unauthorized peer‑to‑peer sharing of its works, a strategy that the piece treats as a form of assertive rights enforcement rather than as inherently extortionate behavior.[3]
Moreover, lawyers who regularly advise people targeted by Strike 3 urge a more measured view than the article’s shakedown framing, telling recipients of subpoenas to remain calm, preserve evidence and seek counsel because being associated with an IP address does not by itself prove infringement, underscoring due‑process concerns and evidentiary complexities that can cut against the notion that these cases are simply open‑and‑shut extortion attempts.[3]
Commentators analyzing the Meta lawsuit from an economic and procedural standpoint similarly caution against assuming that Strike 3’s allegations are already vindicated, noting that the company’s long‑standing reliance on BitTorrent logs and technical scanning tools to identify supposed infringers will, for the first time, have to withstand the intensive discovery and expert scrutiny of a trillion‑dollar defendant’s legal team rather than the quick‑settlement dynamics of individual cases.[1][2]
Along those lines, an expert economic analysis points out that Strike 3’s business model has historically depended on extracting settlements from resource‑constrained individuals and observes that suing Meta inverts that resource asymmetry, potentially exposing Strike 3 to a protracted, expensive fight that could jeopardize its own litigation‑driven revenue stream, rather than guaranteeing the kind of huge “big fish” payday the article’s narrative implies.[1]
From Meta’s side, and as described in a legal overview of the case, company filings and public commentary suggest that Meta not only denies orchestrating the downloads but is prepared to argue that any use of Strike 3’s works to train AI systems is legally defensible, with one attorney noting that Meta has floated fair‑use arguments and framed its activity as “reading” or analyzing content for machine learning rather than engaging in conventional piracy for entertainment consumption.[2]
More broadly, AI developers and many intellectual‑property scholars have advanced the view that using copyrighted works as data inputs to train machine‑learning models can be a transformative, non‑expressive use that should qualify as fair use, and they warn that imposing massive statutory damages for such training—of the sort highlighted in the article—could chill innovation and concentrate AI development in the hands of only the largest firms that can afford comprehensive licensing.[inference]
Finally, while the article casts Strike 3 as the heir to discredited outfits like Prenda Law, some practitioners situate the company’s tactics within a longer history of rights‑holder enforcement campaigns, arguing that industries from recorded music to film have long relied on civil litigation against file‑sharers as one of the few available tools to deter rampant online piracy, and they see the Strike 3 v. Meta dispute less as a punchline than as a significant test of how those traditional enforcement mechanisms apply in an era dominated by AI and large‑scale data scraping.[1][3]