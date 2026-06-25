Apple shares sink after price hikes hit iPads and Macs

Apple Inc. shares fell after it raised prices of all Macs, iPads, home devices and the Vision Pro on Thursday, seeking to offset cost hikes caused by an unprecedented shortage of memory chips and storage.

The price hikes, which went live on its online retail store Thursday, are in effect globally. The company did not raise iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods prices on Thursday, but hinted there may be more price adjustments to additional products in the future.

Shares of Apple fell 6.1% to close at $275.15, their biggest single-day drop since April 4, 2025.

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The starting price of the MacBook Neo is rising to $699 from $599, while the 13-inch MacBook Air is increasing to $1,299 from $1,099. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is moving to $1,999 from $1,699, while the 16-inch model is now priced from $2,999, up from $2,499.

The iMac desktop now starts at $1,499, up from $1,299, while the Mac Studio desktop increases to $2,499 from $1,999.

An Apple spokesperson said that “the rapid expansion of AI data centers has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage” and that the company has “never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly.”

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Apple added it has “shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products including today’s increases for iPad and Mac.”

The price increases are largely unprecedented, with no equivalent in Apple’s modern history of sweeping hikes across much of its product line. The company has raised prices on individual models before — including a $100 increase for the iPhone 17 Pro last year — but not across several product categories at once.

In March, it raised prices on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro alongside updates that included upgraded specifications, helping offset the increases.

“We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions,” Apple said.

The higher-end MacBook Neo with more storage and Touch ID is now $799, up from $699. A fully loaded 16-inch MacBook Pro with the highest amount of memory and storage is now priced at $9,999. A 15-inch MacBook Air is now $1,499, up from $1,299.

The higher-end, M4 Pro configuration of the Mac mini saw its price rise to $1,599, up from $1,399. The base model price was recently increased from $599 to $799, with an entry-level configuration being eliminated.

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The 11-inch iPad Pro is increasing to $1,199 from $999, while the 13-inch model goes to $1,499 from $1,299. The 11-inch iPad Air is now priced at $749, up from $599, while the 13-inch model is now $949, up from $799. The base iPad is now $449, up from $349, while the iPad mini is now $599, up from $499.

The price of the standard HomePod speaker is now $349, up from $299, while the HomePod mini increased from $99 to $129. The Apple TV set-top box increased from $129 to $199. The Apple Vision Pro headset now starts at $3,699, up from $3,499. A 1-terabyte version of the device now costs $4,199.

Apple executives said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call that memory shortages would worsen over the course of the year.

Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer, said at the time that the shortages were also having an effect on supply, with many Macs seeing extended constraints and shipment delays.

“We’re not at the point where we’re saying this is going to end anytime soon,” Cook said in April, adding that the constraints will likely last “several months.”

John Ternus will inherit the memory crisis on Sept. 1 when he steps into the CEO role, succeeding Cook. The shortage has also had an impact on Apple’s ability to roll out new products, with the problem holding back key releases like an updated Mac Studio.

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In April, Cook said that the iPhone has been less affected by the memory issue than the Mac and has been instead facing shortages related to its main device processors.

The company is releasing new smartphones in September, including a major new foldable model with a price that is likely to exceed $2,000, as well as new iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models with pricier camera components. The changes are likely to drive up prices.

“We expect iPhone prices to increase, likely targeting Pro models, where demand is less price sensitive, and a $100 boost can offset 78% of higher expenses,” Bloomberg Intelligence said in a note.

Gurman writes for Bloomberg