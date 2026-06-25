Advertisement
Business

Wildfire rebuilding boosts L.A. County job growth in May

Workers carrying lumber
Workers carry lumber while helping to construct a home on De Pauw Street in Pacific Palisades.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Laurence Darmiento. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Laurence Darmiento
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Los Angeles County saw job gains in May, likely driven in part by rebuilding after the January 2025 wildfires, which destroyed or damaged more than 18,000 structures.

Construction added 2,300 jobs since April, while postings for new jobs in the industry jumped 45% over a year ago —indicating rebuilding in Pacific Palisades, Altadena and nearby is helping boost the local economy, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp.

“This is consistent with the possibility that wildfire rebuilding activity is increasing construction labor demand in the area,” Max Chomas, an economist at the LAEDC Institute for Applied Economics, said at a presentation this week based on California Employment Development Department and other data.

Advertisement
Commuters in Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station in New York.

Business

Hiring surged in May, boosting bets on Fed rate hike

The report suggests the labor market is firming across multiple sectors after near-zero job growth last year, despite more recent concerns about rising energy prices that have driven consumer sentiment to a record low.

Motion picture and sound recordings also added 2,800 jobs during the month, despite a deep downturn in Hollywood caused by a reduction in streaming filming, runaway production and other factors. The industry lost 6,700 jobs compared with a year ago.

Still, the job growth since April in construction and Hollywood were among the highlights of a month that saw total county payroll jobs — excluding agriculture and certain other sectors — grow by 9,000 jobs, to 4,618,400. Employment was virtually flat from the same time a year ago.

“May was a relatively good month for employment growth,” Chomas said.

The biggest monthly job gainers were the hotel and restaurant industries, which added 3,700 jobs.

Advertisement

Manufacturing, which has been hit by job losses over recent years, added 400 jobs since April. It also saw a 15% increase in job postings compared with a year ago.

That could reflect the resurgence in Southern California’s aerospace and defense industries, which have seen a sharp rise in startups.

Postings for all new jobs were up 1,134, or 2.4%, since a year ago. Chomas noted that May was only one of five months over the last three years that saw year-over-year growth in job postings.

The gains helped stabilize the county’s unemployment rate at 5.2%, matching April’s rate and down from 5.4% in May 2025.

Still, that is higher than May’s 4.3% national unemployment rate, and it masked some weakness in the local economy.

The rate is calculated by a household survey to determine which members are working, looking for work or no longer seeking employment.

Advertisement

It found 18,000 workers had dropped out of the county labor force in May, artificially driving down the unemployment rate, according the California EDD.

Similarly, California recorded a 5.3% unemployment rate in May, on par with April, despite a drop in the labor force.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES - MAY 18, 2026: Basem Istanbouli (center - in black) organizes hikers into groups before the hike starts. Basem Istanbouli leads a main hike with unPTO, an organization that coordinates hikes for the community of laid off tech workers to network and support each other in search of a career transition, at Quicksilver McAbee Loop on Monday, May 18, 2026 in San Jose, CA. Major tech companies such as Meta, Coinbase and others continue to lay off employees, citing the way artificial intelligence is reshaping the way people work. Some tech workers are finding it's taking a longer time to land their next job while others are stepping back to ponder their next career move. (Carolyn Fong / For The Times)

Business

For Subscribers

‘Brutal’: A growing tribe of jobless techies is lost in Silicon Valley’s new reality

Tech giants such as Meta and Coinbase continue to lay off employees, citing the way AI is reshaping how people work. Tech workers are navigating a crossroads in their careers and a brutal job market.

That rate is higher than every state other than Delaware. In May, California only added 3,100 non-farm jobs month-over-month — a job growth rate that lags behind the nation, according to an analysis by the Inland Empire Economic Partnership and the Lowe Institute of Political Economy at Claremont McKenna College.

The LAEDC’s report also examined the potential effects the growth in artificial intelligence has been having on L.A. County jobs “exposed” to AI, meaning they are vulnerable to AI replacement.

California has been hit hard by thousands of AI-related layoffs in Silicon Valley as the software has been integrated into the tech workplace — even though there is fierce competition for software engineers with skills and expertise in the field.

The report found that since July 2023, job listings in Los Angeles County for AI-exposed positions — such as clerical and translation positions — have lagged behind other jobs. However, it is unclear whether businesses have replaced or are waiting to replace those workers with AI.

Advertisement

It may be that employers overhired for those positions during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now shedding them, since there is a correlation between AI-exposed positions and those jobs that can be completed from home, Chomas said.

Los Angeles, CA - May 05, 2026 - Scott Niner, president and owner of Dangling Carrot Creative checks on some of the wood work being produced at his shop in North Hollywood on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

For Subscribers

‘This is a complete decimation.’ Why family businesses that built Hollywood are closing

Dozens of family businesses that serve Hollywood have closed down in recent years, squeezed by a historic falloff in local production activity.

The report also examined macroeconomic trends and policy decisions affecting the national, state and Los Angeles County economies — which have been hit by tariffs, the crackdown on immigrant labor and high energy costs, among other factors.

Nevertheless, consumers continue to spend despite affordability strains, and employers continue to hire selectively amid higher interest rates to battle inflation, said institute economist Shannon Sedgwick.

“During the previous decade, we experienced extraordinarily low inflation, near zero interest rates, relatively stable globalization, and abundant capital. So those conditions may have conditioned us to think that environment was normal,” she said.

“But historically speaking, today’s world of higher rates, greater geopolitical uncertainty and tighter labor markets, they may actually be closer to that long-run average,” Sedgwick noted.

More to Read

BusinessFires

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Laurence Darmiento

Laurence Darmiento covers finance, insurance, aerospace and dealmakers in Southern California for the Los Angeles Times. He joined the paper in 2015 as an assistant Business editor and has overseen finance, real estate and Washington business coverage. Previously he had been the managing editor of the Los Angeles Business Journal and was a reporter for the Los Angeles Daily News and other outlets. A New York native, he is an alumnus of Cornell University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement