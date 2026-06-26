Advertisement
Business

Cisco to lay off more than 400 workers in California

The Cisco logo
Cisco’s layoffs in California affected workers in its San José, Milpitas and San Francisco offices.
(Richard Drew / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Queenie Wong
By Queenie Wong
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

San José tech company Cisco plans to cut 471 workers in three Bay Area offices, according to layoff notices filed to a state agency.

The company, which provides networking devices along with other services including video conferencing and cybersecurity, told employees in May that it was going to cut fewer than 4,000 jobs or less than 5% of its workforce.

The notices, processed by the California Employment Development Department this week, provide more details about what jobs Cisco will cut in California.

Advertisement

The artificial-intelligence boom has fueled more investments in data centers, commercial real estate and other areas. But advancements in AI tools have also been reshaping jobs, especially in Silicon Valley, the epicenter of the tech industry.

Cisco’s layoffs in California impacted workers in its San José, Milpitas and San Francisco offices. The company cut a variety of roles in software engineering, product management, design, business operations and other areas, the notices show.

Cisco said it didn’t have anything additional to share beyond what it published in May about its restructuring plans.

Advertisement

Tech companies have been citing various reasons for layoffs including prioritizing investments in artificial intelligence. As workers use AI-powered tools to generate code, words and other content, some executives have said they don’t need as many employees. There’s also skepticism, though, about how big a role AI is playing at companies with a large amount of workers globally.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES - MAY 18, 2026: Basem Istanbouli (center - in black) organizes hikers into groups before the hike starts. Basem Istanbouli leads a main hike with unPTO, an organization that coordinates hikes for the community of laid off tech workers to network and support each other in search of a career transition, at Quicksilver McAbee Loop on Monday, May 18, 2026 in San Jose, CA. Major tech companies such as Meta, Coinbase and others continue to lay off employees, citing the way artificial intelligence is reshaping the way people work. Some tech workers are finding it's taking a longer time to land their next job while others are stepping back to ponder their next career move. (Carolyn Fong / For The Times)

Business

For Subscribers

‘Brutal’: A growing tribe of jobless techies is lost in Silicon Valley’s new reality

Tech giants such as Meta and Coinbase continue to lay off employees, citing the way AI is reshaping how people work. Tech workers are navigating a crossroads in their careers and a brutal job market.

From January to May, U.S. technology companies announced 123,653 cuts, up 66% from the same period in 2025, according to a June report from global outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The firm said that AI was the leading reason companies cited for cuts but it still isn’t the “jobpocalypse some predicted.”

Meta, Snap, Block, Oracle and Amazon are among tech companies that have announced mass layoffs this year.

Cisco markets itself as a company that “provides critical infrastructure for the AI era” and has benefited from the AI boom, reaching a record revenue of $15.8 billion in the third quarter this year. The company’s net income grew 35% to $3.4 billion year-over-year during that quarter.

Cisco Chief Executive Chuck Robbins told employees in May it’s cutting costs in certain areas while prioritizing other investments. That includes employee use of AI across the company.

He said Cisco will be among winners in the AI era, but that means “making hard decisions — about where we invest, how we’re organized, and how our cost structure reflects the opportunity in front of us.”

Advertisement

As of July 2025, Cisco had roughly 86,200 employees, according to its annual report.

More to Read

BusinessTechnology and the InternetCalifornia EconomyThe Latest

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Queenie Wong

Queenie Wong is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times. At CNET and the Mercury News, she wrote about the world’s largest social networks. Wong also covered politics and education for the Statesman Journal in Salem, Ore. Growing up in Southern California, she started reading The Times as a kid and took her first journalism class in middle school. She graduated from Washington and Lee University, where she studied journalism and studio art.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement