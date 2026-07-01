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Feds accuse 99 Ranch of discriminating against non-Chinese employees

Exterior of a 99 Ranch Market store
The 99 Ranch Market chain is the target of a lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Annika Duneja
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The federal government is suing 99 Ranch Market, alleging the nation’s largest Asian supermarket chain is discriminating against employees who are not Chinese.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the Buena Park-based chain paid non-Chinese employees less money, didn’t promote them and scheduled them for fewer hours than their Chinese counterparts because of their race.

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Non-Chinese managers were fired shortly after they had been hired and were replaced with Chinese managers, according to the complaint filed in a federal court in Los Angeles.

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Additionally, the lawsuit states, non-Chinese employees felt they had to resign as a result of discrimination they faced at 99 Ranch, which has 66 locations across 11 states.

“Customer preference or beliefs that workers from certain groups are more productive do not justify national origin discrimination,” said Christine Park-Gonzalez, the EEOC’s L.A. District director.

The lawsuit was filed against Tawa Supermarket Inc., 99 Ranch’s parent company.

Tawa representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In May, the EEOC filed a discrimination lawsuit against the New York Times alleging discrimination against a white male employee, which the Times has rejected as politically motivated.

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The EEOC also sued construction company Advanced Technology Group Inc., alleging bias toward American employees. The company has contested the claims.

Tawa Supermarket was founded in 1984 by Roger Chen, a Taiwanese immigrant. The first location opened in Westminster, selling imported food from Taiwan. The stores catered to Chinese residents in Southern California.

The name 99 Ranch Market comes from the lucky number 99, which is a homophone for the word “long-lasting” in Chinese.

The company remains family-owned, with Alice Chen, Roger’s daughter, taking over as chief executive in 2018 and Jonson Chen, Roger’s son, serving as chairman.

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Annika Duneja

Annika Duneja is a business reporting intern at the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from the Hussman School of Journalism and Media and the Kenan Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she wrote for the Daily Tar Heel’s City & State Desk. She has previously worked at CNBC and NBC4 Washington, and is a native of Washington, D.C.

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