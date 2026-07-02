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First recorded Tesla Semi crash kills two people in Nevada

The logo for a Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Georgia on April 22, 2021.
The logo for a Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Georgia on April 22, 2021.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
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An electric Tesla Semi truck crashed into two vehicles in Dayton, Nev., over the weekend, killing two people and raising questions about the truck’s safety features.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a major collision around 7 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Highway 50 and Traditions Parkway about 40 miles east of Reno, the office said.

The office confirmed a semi-truck was involved in the accident, and footage of the scene shows it was a Tesla Semi.

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It is the first known crash involving a Tesla Semi, an electric Class 8 truck that Tesla is building in Nevada and plans to ramp up production of. As interest in Tesla’s electric passenger vehicles wanes, the company is betting on the truck to give it a needed boost.

Police say a woman was killed Monday when a motorist drove onto the sidewalk outside a cafe in Simi Valley.

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The trucks do not have the Full Self-Driving mode available in Tesla cars, but Tesla’s website says they come standard “with active safety features that pair with advanced motor and brake controls to deliver traction and stability in all conditions.”

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary statements obtained at the scene suggest the truck driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

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The crash is under investigation by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, which said additional information may be released next week.

A rendering of the Humble Hauler, an electric, autonomous freight truck under development by the San Francisco startup Humble Robotics.

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Founded in 2025, Humble Robotics is building self-driving freight trucks with no steering wheel, driver’s seat or gas pedal.

The Record-Courier identified the victims as Sergio and Jennifer Villaneuva, a couple who got married in 2022.

Tesla has not clarified if its semitruck has an automatic emergency braking system. Federal regulators are currently weighing a mandate for emergency braking systems in vehicles more than 10,000 pounds.

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Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

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