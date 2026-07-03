It’s not just vaccines — from infancy to adolescence, Republicans are waging war on children’s health
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In the old days, before accepted medical protocols came under partisan assault, infants typically received a vitamin K shot to enhance blood-clotting capability and a few drops of an antibiotic to stave off eye infections before leaving the hospital, followed by a thorough round of vaccines against life-threatening diseases.
Americans assumed that “whatever a family could afford, the country had already decided this child was worth protecting,” Robert B. Shpiner, a critical care expert at UCLA medical school, wrote recently. “I have seen children harmed by disease, poverty, by bad luck. I had not, until now, seen them harmed so methodically by their own government.”
Shpiner’s targets were the changes in healthcare policies instituted by the Trump administration generally and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as well as the mistrust in medical authority that Kennedy and his followers have helped to foment.
We’re going to be paying this bill for years to come, because the lack of proper nutrition has profound effects on learning and disability.
— Robert B. Shpiner, UCLA
As Shpiner wrote in the Guardian, the administration’s assault on child health begins with its anti-vaccination policies. In January, Kennedy’s agency reduced the list of recommended childhood immunizations to 11 from 17, removing shots for COVID-19, hepatitis and meningitis, among other diseases. The agency made the changes without the customary professional consultations, KFF has reported.
But that’s only the tip of the iceberg. “It’s just one thing after another,” Shpiner told me.
What triggered him into writing his Guardian essay, he says, was learning that congressional Republicans had advanced an agriculture appropriations bill that would cut the fruit and vegetable benefit for children in WIC, the supplemental nutritional program for women, infants and children to $10 a month from $26.
“That got me to looking at this as a sequence,” he says, starting with the reduction of child immunizations, followed by the proposed cuts in WIC and the cuts in food stamps enacted as part of the Republican budget bill that Trump signed one year ago Saturday (i.e., the Fourth of July, 2025).
“The image of us taking food away from kids and not giving them enough money to buy some apples and berries—the short-term response is outrage,” he says, “but the medium- and long-term effect is that we’re going to be paying this bill for years to come, because the lack of proper nutrition has profound effects on learning, and disability and anemia. A number of measures of health and success match with nutrition.”
At almost every stage of childhood development, he notes, programs aimed at preserving or enhancing children’s health have gone on the chopping block.
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“A vaccine rule one week, a food program the next,” he wrote. “Each change arrives wrapped in a reasonable rationale: fiscal discipline, local control, parental choice. But arrange them in the order a child actually grows, and the rationales stop mattering.”
Judging from their rhetoric, one would think that Republicans would move heaven and earth to foster child immunizations, nutritional assistance and access to medical care.
In “Communion,” his recent book about his conversion to Catholicism, for example, Vice President JD Vance writes: “We want more children in our society because children are profoundly good — the greatest value add we can create.”
Yet the programmatic cutbacks advocated for and implemented by the Republican Congress and Trump give the lie to that sentiment. Let’s examine chapter and verse.
Measles is the canary in the coal mine for vaccination and public health, and at this moment, the canary is singing a doleful tune. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention count 2,134 cases in the U.S. as of June 25. That’s poised to exceed the 2,288 cases in all of 2025, which was the worst outbreak since 1991.
There’s no question why this is happening. It’s because of a decline in measles vaccinations below the 95% generally considered to provide “herd immunity,” in which the disease is so rare that even unvaccinated individuals are protected from exposure.
Kennedy may not deserve all the blame for the immunization decline, but as pseudoscience debunker Steven Novella has pointed out, as secretary he has “done everything possible to undermine vaccine science and confidence in health institutions.”
Kennedy has paid lip service to the value of the MMR vaccine, which combines immunizations for measles, mumps and rubella. But he has claimed without evidence that the vaccine causes deaths “every year” and that the vaccine hasn’t been safety-tested, which isn’t so. He has asserted that it shouldn’t be subject to a government mandate. He also has promoted treatments for measles that aren’t known to be effective.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. used discredited and misrepresented studies to justify canceling research into life-giving vaccines.
(The Department of Health and Human Services didn’t respond to my request for comment on the vaccine initiatives.)
As children grow, the crisis of malnutrition kicks in. The House GOP’s cuts to WIC are still only on the drawing board. But the Republican budget bill incorporated cuts to food stamps — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP — that have driven some 4 million people off the program. In 13 states that have published data, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, child enrollment fell by more than 800,000, or 16%, between July 2025 and May of this year.
“This is where the nutrition cuts become a medical, not merely a moral, story,” Shpiner says. “Iron-deficiency anemia in infancy is associated with poorer cognitive, motor, and behavioral outcomes that persist more than 10 years after the deficiency itself has been corrected — the deficit does not fully reverse even with later treatment. Withdrawing produce and protein from WIC and SNAP at the peak window of brain growth is not a budget line that resets the following year; it is a developmental exposure with a long tail.”
The combination of reduced immunization and poor nutrition build on each other. “Unvaccinated kids are going to get sicker,” he told me. “If they’re malnourished, they’re going to get sicker. If their parents don’t get affordable care, they’re going to be strapped. It becomes a synergistic and multiplicative cascade.”
Indeed, the administration’s assault on Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act intensifies the damage. Enrollment in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which is part of Medicaid, fell by 4.8 million people, or 6%, from March 2025 through March 2026, according to government data. The enrollment decline for children alone came to more than 1.9 million, or 5%.
White House spokesperson Kush Desai challenged the latter figure when I asked for comment. But it came from KFF, which sourced it to the government’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.
“Nothing has been done to alter insurance or Medicaid coverage of any vaccination,” Desai told me by email, “and parents are encouraged to seek out the counsel of their pediatrician to make the best decisions for their children.”
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The prospects are for further declines. That’s because new work requirements for enrollees in Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act are almost certain to drive enrollment down, due to obstacles including paperwork burdens and administrative snafus, resulting in even some eligible enrollees losing their coverage.
(These problems became so pronounced in Arkansas, which implemented work requirements during the first Trump term, that a federal judge axed the program.)
The work rules enacted last year as part of the Republican budget bill aren’t scheduled to start until Jan. 1, but three states are starting early — Nebraska (May 1), Montana (Wednesday) and Iowa (Dec. 1). The impact on enrollment isn’t yet clear.
Whatever the effect of these changes, the public is going to know less about them than before. The reason is that the administration has shrunk the requirements for reports of immunization from states, changing the reports from mandated to voluntary. The affected data include childhood immunization rates against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps and rubella, hepatitis, chicken pox and flu; and rates for 13 year olds and expectant mothers.
“While seemingly a small, technical change, the removal of vaccine reporting in Medicaid and CHIP may make it more difficult to monitor and understand vaccination trends for a large share of children in the U.S.,” KFF noted.
I asked the Department of Health and Human Services to explain the rationale for these changes, and specifically whether they were aimed at obscuring the effect of the narrowing of vaccine recommendations, but didn’t hear back.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that Republican leaders and the Trump administration, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are systematically dismantling protections for children’s health from birth through adolescence by weakening vaccination policy, nutrition assistance, and access to medical care.
It contends that Kennedy’s decision to reduce the recommended childhood immunization schedule, dropping vaccines for COVID-19, hepatitis, and meningitis, reflects an anti-science, anti-vaccine agenda that is helping drive measles cases to their highest levels in decades, undermining herd immunity.
The column asserts that Kennedy has actively eroded confidence in vaccine science by falsely claiming that the MMR vaccine causes deaths, has not been properly safety-tested, and should not be subject to government mandates, while promoting unproven treatments for measles that can mislead families away from effective care.
The piece highlights proposed cuts to the WIC program’s fruit and vegetable benefits and already-enacted restrictions in SNAP as part of a broader assault on child nutrition, warning that reduced access to healthy food will fuel iron-deficiency anemia and long-lasting cognitive, motor, and behavioral problems that do not fully reverse even after nutrition improves.
It argues that new work requirements and administrative hurdles in Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and ACA marketplace coverage are pushing millions off health insurance, with children disproportionately affected as families struggle to comply with complex paperwork and reporting rules.
The article emphasizes that these changes interact in a harmful way: children who are unvaccinated and malnourished, and whose families have lost affordable coverage, are likely to experience a “synergistic and multiplicative cascade” of illness and hardship, rather than isolated policy impacts.
It criticizes the administration’s move to make vaccine reporting by states voluntary instead of mandatory for Medicaid and CHIP populations, suggesting that reduced data transparency will make it harder to track declining immunization rates and may obscure the full consequences of narrowed vaccine recommendations.
Finally, the column contrasts Republican rhetoric celebrating family and children—including Vice President JD Vance’s claim that children are “profoundly good” and “the greatest value add we can create”—with concrete policy choices on vaccines, food assistance, and healthcare that, in the article’s view, undercut those stated values and amount to a “war” on children’s health.
Different views on the topic
Child health and nutrition advocates focusing on WIC underscore that, despite deeply concerning proposals from the Trump administration, Congress has repeatedly stepped in to shield the program, emphasizing a 30-year bipartisan record of fully funding WIC and noting that recent Senate and final funding agreements have rejected the most severe fruit and vegetable benefit cuts[8][11]. This perspective suggests that the legislative process and bipartisan coalitions still function as a significant safeguard for children’s nutrition.
Federal WIC policy documents from the U.S. Department of Agriculture point out that, for fiscal year 2026, the cash-value benefit for children’s fruits and vegetables remains at $26 per month, with inflation adjustments maintaining or modestly increasing benefits for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding participants while encouraging state agencies to authorize more forms of fruits and vegetables such as frozen, canned, and dried options[4]. Supporters of current policy cite these provisions to argue that important child nutrition supports are being preserved and even made more flexible, complicating the narrative that children’s food assistance is uniformly being slashed.
Coverage of SNAP changes notes that the sharp decline in enrollment—roughly 4 million fewer recipients between early 2025 and early 2026—follows the enactment of the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which imposed new eligibility restrictions and expanded work requirements, including raising the age threshold and narrowing caregiving exemptions[3][5][9]. Republican backers of these rules have framed them as efforts to strengthen work incentives, reduce long-term dependency on government assistance, and target aid to those deemed most in need, presenting the changes as labor-market and fiscal reforms rather than an intentional attack on children.
Analyses of Republican health policy proposals highlight that party leaders typically present plans to cut Medicaid spending, scale back ACA premium tax credits, and restructure programs as block grants as necessary steps to rein in federal costs and give states more flexibility over how to use health dollars[1][6][7]. From this vantage point, reductions in child-related coverage or public health funding are described as unavoidable trade-offs in a broader push for deficit reduction, state autonomy, and a leaner federal role in healthcare.
Discussions of the House Republican CHIP and health funding proposals show that supporters defend mechanisms such as shorter grace periods for premium payments and limits on certain Medicaid and CHIP reimbursements as ways to curb waste, enforce personal responsibility, and prioritize resources for core services, even though critics warn that these changes could result in substantial coverage losses for pregnant women and children[10]. This framing aligns with the rationales of fiscal discipline and program integrity referenced in the article, offering a contrasting view that sees the policies as budgetary and administrative reforms rather than a deliberate assault on children’s health.
Advocates tracking WIC legislation stress that the current debate has produced a range of outcomes, with the White House proposing deep benefit cuts, the House advancing partial reductions, and the Senate and many public health organizations pushing to preserve full funding[2][8][11]. Those emphasizing this mixed picture argue that, because major child nutrition programs have so far avoided the most drastic reductions through congressional intervention, characterizing the overall situation as an unbroken “war” on children may overlook the extent to which institutions and coalitions continue to protect key elements of the child health safety net.