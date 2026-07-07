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Waymo reports teen riders for bad behavior and delivers them to the police

A Waymo vehicle
A self-driving Waymo vehicle in San Bruno, Calif.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
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Robotaxis could be turning into robocops.

A self-driving Waymo reported two teens to San Mateo, Calif., police on Monday after they were found drinking alcohol and shooting toy guns in the back of the vehicle.

According to a social media post from the San Mateo Police Department, officers detained two 15-year-olds after the Waymo they were riding in contacted the department and stopped in a parking lot until law enforcement arrived.

“Parents do you know where your teens are?” the San Mateo Police Department wrote on Facebook following the incident. “Waymo does!”

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Santa Monica resident Rojia Shahsavani witnessed three boys sitting on the windowsills of a Waymo along Olympic Boulevard, between Santa Monica and West LA. on Friday, June 19, 2026, The boys were taking selfies and generally chilling as the car was traveling between 30-40 miles per hour. Shahsavani said she called Waymo to stop the car but they didn't do so.

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Santa Monica resident Rojia Shahsavani said she witnessed three boys taking selfies and sitting on the open window ledges of a white Waymo that traveled from Santa Monica into West L.A. last Friday.

Officers removed both teens from the vehicle and determined they were using toy guns to shoot Orbeez out the windows. Orbeez are small, water-absorbing beads sold at toy stores.

“Toy guns, water guns, and BB guns all pose real dangers, especially to an untrained eye,” the Police Department said. “The simple handling of them can cause fear in [passersby].” “

A video posted on Facebook shows at least five officers and a police dog responding to the scene and approaching the Waymo with their weapons raised.

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Venice Beach, CA - May 27, 2026: Waymo's new autonomous vehicle, called the Ojai, drives in Venice Beach on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The all-electric vehicle, equipped with the company's sixth-generation autonomous driving system, is expected to begin limited rides with select customers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix in the coming weeks. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) The news is under embargo until May 28th at 8am.

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Waymo unveils the Ojai, its new self-driving taxi that has more leg room and is better equipped for snowy roads. The rollout begins in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix.

Waymo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Waymo vehicles have internal cameras and microphones that may be used in an emergency or to “promote safety and security,” according to Waymo’s online support page.

The cameras are also used to ensure the vehicles are clean and to help find lost items, according to the support page.

The company said it does not use facial recognition or other biometric identification technologies to identify individuals.

“In more urgent circumstances, support may access live video during a trip,” the Waymo page said.

The San Mateo Police Department’s Facebook post has garnered nearly 60 comments, with one user accusing Waymo of “snitching.”

“At least they got a designated driver?!” one user commented.

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Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

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