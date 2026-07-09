Waymo is starting robotaxi service in San Diego

Waymo’s new autonomous vehicle, called the Ojai, drives in Venice Beach.

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Waymo, the driverless taxi company that operates in more than 10 cities, will soon serve customers in San Diego.

The company has been testing its autonomous vehicles in San Diego with a safety driver behind the wheel since earlier this year. Rides without a human driver will first be available to employees and then to members of the public.

Waymo, which announced the expansion Wednesday, will also bring its taxis to Tampa, Las Vegas and Denver.

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“If you’re in one of these four new cities, download the app to be notified when it’s time to ride,” the company said in a blog post.

Waymo has offered fully autonomous rides in San Francisco since 2022 and in Los Angeles since 2024.

It also serves customers in Nashville, Phoenix, Miami and other cities.

In May, Waymo launched a cheaper robotaxi dubbed the Ojai, which is better equipped for difficult driving conditions such as snowy roads.

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The Ojai will supplement Waymo’s fleet of Jaguar I-Paces, the company said.

Waymo also announced Wednesday it’s beginning autonomous driving with a safety driver in its newest retrofitted vehicle, the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

“This phase allows us to validate our technology for fully autonomous operations as we work to bring riders even more ways to enjoy Waymo in the future,” the company said.

The company plans to eventually have tens of thousands of driverless taxis made per year, starting with the Ojai, then scaling using the IONIQ 5s.

Business Waymo launches cheaper robotaxis in Los Angeles Waymo unveils the Ojai, its new self-driving taxi that has more leg room and is better equipped for snowy roads. The rollout begins in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix.

The move into San Diego and three other cities widens the gap between Waymo and its competitors in the robotaxi race.

Elon Musk’s Tesla robotaxis and Amazon-owned Zoox are shuttling customers autonomously, but are nowhere near the scale at which Waymo operates.

Other companies are working on autonomous trucks and freight trains.

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Waymo’s San Diego service area will reportedly include Pacific Beach, Normal Heights, La Playa and Southcrest, among other neighborhoods.