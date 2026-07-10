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Entertainment Business

AXS Names Former Roku Executive Sweta Patel as Chief Marketing Officer

Sweta Patel, chief marketing officer, AXS
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Former Roku, Apple, Hulu and Disney marketing executive joins AXS to lead global brand, growth and customer engagement strategy

Los Angeles-based AXS, a leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, has announced the appointment of Sweta Patel as chief marketing officer. In this new role, Patel will oversee AXS’s global marketing organization, with a focus on deepening fan engagement across digital and live touchpoints, enhancing partner value and driving demand generation.

Patel brings more than 20 years of experience driving growth and brand transformation for leading technology, media and entertainment companies, including Roku, Apple, Hulu and The Walt Disney Company. She most recently served as vice president, head of marketing & merchandising at Roku, where she led global marketing and merchandising for Roku and The Roku Channel, supporting platform engagement, viewership growth, premium subscriptions and content discovery. During her tenure, Roku expanded its reach from nearly 40 million to 100+ million households.

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“Sweta is a proven marketing leader with deep experience building global brands, scaling high-performing teams and connecting customer insight with measurable business impact,” said Bryan Perez, CEO, AXS. “Her background across technology, entertainment and subscription platforms makes her uniquely suited to help AXS strengthen how we grow, engage and retain our global database of fans and drive revenue opportunities for our partners.”

At AXS, Patel will focus on advancing a unified global marketing strategy that supports the company’s partners across venues, teams, promoters and artists while strengthening the end-to-end fan experience. Her remit will include elevating AXS’s brand in the marketplace, expanding data-driven customer engagement capabilities and aligning marketing more closely with product innovation, partner growth and platform adoption.

“AXS sits at the center of one of the most dynamic spaces in entertainment, connecting fans with the power of live experiences,” said Patel. “What drew me to AXS is the opportunity to help shape how fans discover, engage with and remember the events that matter to them. Just as compelling were the people behind the business – the authenticity, ambition and clear vision for the future. AXS has established itself as a leading global platform in live entertainment, and I’m excited to help build on that success and contribute to its next chapter of growth.”

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Throughout her career, Patel has helped launch and scale major consumer platforms and services, including Apple TV+, Hulu and Roku Originals. Her experience spans brand, product marketing, lifecycle marketing, CRM, performance marketing, content marketing, merchandising, AI-powered personalization and customer engagement. She has built and led large cross-functional marketing teams across product, digital, social, creative, content, CRM and go-to-market disciplines.

Patel will be based in Los Angeles and report to Perez.

Information for this article was sourced from AXS.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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