AI power boom sparks record rush into climate tech deals

The global climate technology sector recorded its busiest first half on record for public listings and acquisitions, a milestone that may boost investor confidence and unlock fresh capital for decarbonization technologies.

A total of 153 transactions were announced during the first six months of 2026, according to a report published Monday by market research firm Currence. That marks a 70% increase from the same period a year earlier.

Acquisitions accounted for most of the deals, up roughly 65% from a year ago. Meanwhile, the climate tech industry logged its busiest period for initial public offerings since 2022. Seventeen climate tech companies listed on stock exchanges in the first half of this year, raising a combined $6.7 billion. That’s the highest total since the first half of 2022, before the industry slumped amid rising interest rates and tighter capital markets.

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But the rebound has been heavily concentrated in a single pocket of the climate tech sector. More than one-third of the acquired companies and almost 60% of the IPOs operate in the energy space. Three of those- geothermal developer Fervo Energy Co., advanced nuclear reactor firm X-Energy Inc. and power equipment manufacturer Forgent Power Solutions Inc.- accounted for about 65% of the money raised in new stock offerings.

Jeff Johnson, general partner at B Capital, attributes the energy-driven dominance to investors hunting for technologies capable of powering artificial intelligence data centers and supporting broader electrification. With global data center power demand on track to more than double by 2030, “public markets have moved to recognize the value of a lot of these businesses,” Johnson said.

The concentration in energy reflects a “feast and famine” dynamic across the green transition, said Joshua Posamentier, managing partner of Congruent Ventures. While clean energy providers are finding a relatively easy path to exit, other subsectors such as sustainable food and agriculture still face an uphill battle, he said.

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Despite the imbalance, the pickup in deals will “definitely help” sustain the broader ecosystem’s funding cycle, according to Posamentier. Venture capital firms backing green startups have struggled to raise new funds in recent years, as investors demand returns before committing fresh capital.

There is another change in climate tech exits: In the early 2020s, the last time the sector saw a surge in stock market listings, many firms went public through so-called special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. This time around, more conventional equity sales have gained popularity, even though such a route typically requires tougher scrutiny. “It’s a testament to the point we’re at in the market and the exits of maturity that we’ve all been looking for,” said Kim Zou, cofounder of Currence.

While climate tech listings represent only a fraction of the broader global IPO market, the sector’s fundraising volume in the first half of 2026 almost doubled from the prior six months, Currence data shows.Zou said the pipeline for new listings is robust for the next six to 12 months, pointing to companies such as Newcleo Ltd. and TAE Technologies Inc. that have already revealed their intent to go public.

Whether the momentum can be sustained over the longer term remains an open question. Several newly listed climate tech companies have suffered wild swings in their share prices, testing investors’ appetite. Despite strong debuts, Fervo Energy is currently trading roughly 35% below its peak, while X-Energy is down about 55% from its all-time high.The volatility underscores another reason behind the IPO boom, Zou said: “Everyone is trying to go to the [public] markets while they can, before that window closes.”

Liu writes for Bloomberg.