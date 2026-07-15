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Grocery Outlet restarts expansion with new California branches

A shopping bag is at a checkout counter inside a Grocery Outlet store in San Francisco.
A shopping bag sits at a checkout counter inside a Grocery Outlet store in San Francisco in 2019.
(David Paul Morris / Bloomberg )
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Lily Wright
By Lily Wright
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  • Grocery Outlet is resuming its expansion in California, with a new Ontario Ranch store opening July 23 and fresh branches coming to Ramona , San Francisco, Clovis and Petaluma.
  • The Emeryville, Calif.-based discounter closed 36 stores in March, including nine in California, as part of an optimization plan to exit weak markets, refresh assortments and cluster locations for profitability.
  • Despite rising net sales and a loyal bargain-hunting fan base, Grocery Outlet faces intense competition, economic strain pushing shoppers to food banks, and a stock price down more than 25%.

Grocery Outlet is opening new locations across California, rebuilding its network in the Golden State after closing stores early this year.

A new branch in Ontario Ranch is scheduled to open July 23, and more openings are planned for later this summer.

The location will be operated by independent owners Gloria and Jason Pineda. By the end of August, the discount grocery retailer plans to open stores in Ramona, San Francisco, Clovis and Petaluma as well.

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The Emeryville, Calif.-based chain announced the closure of 36 stores in March, including nine California locations. The closures were an attempt to roll back an overexpansion in the wrong markets, resulting in a loss in 2025. Grocery Outlet did not announce which locations would be closed at the time, but they were listed for sublease by advisory firm Gordon Bros.

Among those listed was an Ontario location closer than seven miles from the soon-to-open site.

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: An aerial view of a Grocery Outlet store on February 25, 2025 in San Rafael, California. After today closing bell, the discount grocery store chain Grocery Outlet will report fourth-quarter earnings. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Business

Why Grocery Outlet is closing some stores in California

The bargain grocer is closing under-performing locations, including in San Diego and Orange counties.

Five other Southern California locations were marked for closing in Azusa, Brawley, El Cajon, La Habra, Ontario and Poway. In Central California, the Kerman, Patterson and Ridgecrest stores were also listed for sublease. Outside of California, stores in Idaho, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania also were listed.

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In an earnings call in May, Grocery Outlet Chief Executive Jason Potter said the restructuring was helping boost the company’s profit.

“These closures are now complete and have improved fleet quality and will strengthen the earnings profile of the business over time,” he said.

Grocery Outlet was founded in San Francisco in 1946 as a discount grocery store chain selling overstock of limited-time or holiday food items. There are about 280 Grocery Outlet locations in California, accounting for more than half of its total store count.

Though Grocery Outlet has cultivated a dedicated consumer base on TikTok and other social media posts from grocery bargain hunters, it faces fierce competition from other budget grocery chains, including Aldi, which is set to open 180 stores in 2026. It also competes with Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Amazon, which have steadily gained customers.

Last year it was also hurt by the lapse in federal food assistance during the 43-day government shutdown.

Los Angeles, CA - November 01: People pick up food distributed by Noel Community Organization at Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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In the wake of rising grocery prices and economic anxiety, some low-income customers who would once have shopped at budget grocery chains such as Grocery Outlet are turning to food banks instead. According to Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, 1.2 million people visit its food banks per month.

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Grocery Outlet’s net sales rose 4% in the first quarter from a year earlier to $1.17 billion. It recorded a net loss of $180 million for the period.

It said it had closed locations as part of its optimization plan. It also underwent a store refresh program, changing products and is clustering locations to boost profit and customer traffic.

“Our value-oriented product offering continues to resonate with consumers. While we’re encouraged by the progress we’re beginning to see, we’re not satisfied with our current level of performance and are focused on the work we have in front of us,” Potter said on the earnings call.

Grocery Outlet shares have fallen more than 25% over the last 12 months. The Dow Jones industrial average has climbed more than 15% during the same period.

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Lily Wright

Lily Wright is a reporting intern with the Business desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a graduate of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, and her writing has been published in local newspapers This Is Reno and Our Town Reno. She previously worked in Costa Rica and Paris for international reporting covering science and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

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