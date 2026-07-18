Amazon delivery companies lay off more than 150 people in the San Francisco Bay Area
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Two Amazon delivery service partners are shutting offices and laying off hundreds.
Xpress Delivery, located in Oakland, will be laying off 80 employees. OnPoint Logistics will be ceasing operations at its San Francisco location and cutting 96 jobs, according to a government filing.
‘Brutal’: A growing tribe of jobless techies is lost in Silicon Valley’s new reality
Tech giants such as Meta and Coinbase continue to lay off employees, citing the way AI is reshaping how people work. Tech workers are navigating a crossroads in their careers and a brutal job market.
Amazon delivery service partners are independent businesses that partner with Amazon to deliver packages from a local fulfillment center to the delivery station using Amazon delivery vans and provided devices.
In January, Amazon announced it would cut 16,000 jobs from its workforce and announced additional layoffs in May in its selling partner services team.
Tech companies say they’re cutting costs as they invest more heavily in AI, which is reshaping how people work.
These are only joining a growing list of layoffs across California’s tech and business hubs. LinkedIn, Cisco, Meta, and Oracle have all announced layoffs this year. Both LinkedIn and Cisco cut around 5% of their workforce overall, with hundreds of those layoffs occurring in California. Meta and Oracle slashed over 10% of their workforces in favor of implementing AI into its operations.
Both OnPoint and Xpress delivery stations will permanently cease operations, and no replacement companies have been announced yet to operate there.
Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.