Advertisement
Business

Amazon delivery companies lay off more than 150 people in the San Francisco Bay Area

A Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon warehouse location in Dedham, Mass.
A Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon warehouse location in Dedham, Mass.
(Steven Senne / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Lily Wright
By Lily Wright
Connect
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Two Amazon delivery service partners are shutting offices and laying off hundreds.

Xpress Delivery, located in Oakland, will be laying off 80 employees. OnPoint Logistics will be ceasing operations at its San Francisco location and cutting 96 jobs, according to a government filing.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES - MAY 18, 2026: Basem Istanbouli (center - in black) organizes hikers into groups before the hike starts. Basem Istanbouli leads a main hike with unPTO, an organization that coordinates hikes for the community of laid off tech workers to network and support each other in search of a career transition, at Quicksilver McAbee Loop on Monday, May 18, 2026 in San Jose, CA. Major tech companies such as Meta, Coinbase and others continue to lay off employees, citing the way artificial intelligence is reshaping the way people work. Some tech workers are finding it's taking a longer time to land their next job while others are stepping back to ponder their next career move. (Carolyn Fong / For The Times)

Business

For Subscribers

‘Brutal’: A growing tribe of jobless techies is lost in Silicon Valley’s new reality

Tech giants such as Meta and Coinbase continue to lay off employees, citing the way AI is reshaping how people work. Tech workers are navigating a crossroads in their careers and a brutal job market.

Amazon delivery service partners are independent businesses that partner with Amazon to deliver packages from a local fulfillment center to the delivery station using Amazon delivery vans and provided devices.

In January, Amazon announced it would cut 16,000 jobs from its workforce and announced additional layoffs in May in its selling partner services team.

Advertisement
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: A pedestrian walks by a sign at a LinkedIn office on July 26, 2023 in San Francisco, California. LinkedIn announced plans to cut nearly 200 jobs at offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The cuts follow 700 layoffs earlier in the year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Business

LinkedIn, Cisco and Amazon are the latest tech companies laying off more workers

Tech companies say they’re cutting costs as they invest more heavily in AI, which is reshaping how people work.

These are only joining a growing list of layoffs across California’s tech and business hubs. LinkedIn, Cisco, Meta, and Oracle have all announced layoffs this year. Both LinkedIn and Cisco cut around 5% of their workforce overall, with hundreds of those layoffs occurring in California. Meta and Oracle slashed over 10% of their workforces in favor of implementing AI into its operations.

Both OnPoint and Xpress delivery stations will permanently cease operations, and no replacement companies have been announced yet to operate there.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

More to Read

Business

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Lily Wright

Lily Wright is a reporting intern with the Business desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a graduate of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, and her writing has been published in local newspapers This Is Reno and Our Town Reno. She previously worked in Costa Rica and Paris for international reporting covering science and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement