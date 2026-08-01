ServiceNow cuts nearly 300 jobs in Silicon Valley

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More tech layoffs are hitting Silicon Valley this week in its latest string of job losses.

Santa Clara-based tech company ServiceNow filed nearly 300 layoffs across two offices in California on Thursday — 154 jobs were cut from its Santa Clara headquarters, and an additional 133 layoffs were reported in its San Diego office.

In previous earnings calls this year, ServiceNow Chief Executive Bill McDermott warned of even more layoffs ahead for the company. McDermott said the company would be leaving 2026 with the same amount of employees as it started with.

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A spokesperson from ServiceNow said it began 2026 with roughly 29,000 employees, and currently has 30,000. This leaves room for roughly 700 more layoffs to hit the company before the end of the year.

Business Visa and other California companies announce almost another 3,000 layoffs Visa, Uber, Patreon and Intel announced more than 2,800 layoffs in the Bay Area, from Santa Clara engineering hubs to San Francisco offices, citing restructurings, automation and shifting business priorities.

“ServiceNow is committed to having the right talent in the right roles, and that means making necessary changes to how we are structured,” a ServiceNow spokesperson said. “We are driving efficiencies across the business, actively investing in and hiring for AI-focused skills, and managing headcount with discipline to end 2026 where we started.”

ServiceNow was founded as Glidesoft in 2003 by Fred Luddy as a cloud-based software company that manages business workflow systems for HR, IT and customer service operations. McDermott took over as chief executive in 2019.

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The layoffs will take effect on Sept. 28 as the company downsizes its workforce in a shift to AI.

ServiceNow is one of many California tech companies initiating mass layoffs this year in efforts to pivot to AI.

San Francisco-based payment giant Visa announced Tuesday it would be laying off around 2,600 members of its workforce, or roughly 7%, in an effort to advance its use of AI.

Bay Area companies Intel, Patreon and Uber also announced layoffs this week, bringing the number of tech layoffs announced there to more than 3,000 this week alone. Last month two Amazon delivery facilities also announced layoffs.

ServiceNow shares have been on the rise since the beginning of this year, but are still down nearly 25% year-to-date.