China’s AI blitz puts OpenAI and Anthropic in a ‘death zone’ on price

ByteDance Ltd. has pushed aside all rivals in video generation with its Seedance, version 2.5 of which has just come out

A flurry of model launches from China’s AI sector is rapidly narrowing the gap with Silicon Valley and creating what’s been described as a death zone for anyone without frontier-pushing technology or market-breaking pricing.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. became the latest in a parade of Chinese debuts hitting the top of global benchmarks with its Qwen3.8-Max this week, its most advanced model to date that appeared to match or exceed Anthropic PBC’s flagship Fable 5. Two weeks earlier, Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3 showed performance comparable to the priciest U.S. options built on a much humbler budget, sparking fresh questions over the effectiveness of U.S. chip sanctions intended to slow China’s tech ascent.

Elsewhere, ByteDance Ltd. has pushed aside all rivals in video generation with its Seedance, version 2.5 of which has just come out. DeepSeek, the original Chinese disruptor of U.S. hegemony in artificial intelligence, returned this summer with V4 Flash, a breakthrough model in terms of pricing. What was once an isolated shockwave is now a cascade of unexpected depth — delivering not just low-cost alternatives, but high-end capabilities in reasoning, coding and complex tasks that give OpenAI and its U.S. peers real competition.

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“The most important change since January 2025 is that China’s progress no longer looks like a single-company breakthrough,” said Poe Zhao, a Beijing-based tech analyst and founder of the Hello China Tech newsletter. “The first DeepSeek moment looked exceptional. The recent releases suggest China now has a repeatable system for producing models close to the global frontier.”

Taken together with Z.ai’s GLM-5.2 in June, the highest-ranked open-source model globally at the time, this blitz of five models in eight weeks shows Chinese developers approaching or in some cases surpassing the U.S. pioneers that are commonly held up as frontier AI leaders. The core value proposition isn’t just low price — it’s radical efficiency.

In benchmark testing by independent evaluator Artificial Analysis, executing a complex real-world workload costs just $0.03 with DeepSeek V4 Flash, compared to $3.15 with Claude Fable 5. When China asks for cents where American companies charge dollars, the contest between the two nations for AI customers — especially ones in the rest of the world — starts to look materially different.

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“A lot of countries are looking at the competition between U.S. and China, and they don’t want to take a side right now because the competition’s just starting,” said George Chen, partner and Digital Practice chair at the Asia Group. Both President Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping have made AI leadership a national priority. “When Xi visits the White House in September, because of Kimi, because of Alibaba and the model they just released last night, Xi will definitely feel like he has, in Trump’s language, more cards to play.”

The rapid advances are deepening U.S.-China tech friction, prompting Washington to threaten sanctions over intellectual property concerns after Moonshot’s Kimi breakthrough. Trump has signaled that his administration is weighing China’s threat against the need for additional safety controls on products like Anthropic’s Fable or OpenAI’s GPT series. “We have to be careful in both ways,” he told reporters in the Oval Office last Wednesday. “We don’t want to restrict them where all of a sudden, we come in second to China.”

To win over developers, AI contenders must now either beat DeepSeek on price or surpass it on pure capability. On a widely shared benchmark chart from Artificial Analysis, there’s now emerged a so-called DeepSeek death zone: Charge more for the same product or be less capable for the same price and you might as well not try. Clearing the boundaries of that danger zone has become essential for long-term viability. Mid-market rivals are now under pressure to either slash prices to match the Hangzhou-based startup or spend heavily to build smarter models. The bigger GLM-5.2, Kimi K3 and Qwen3.8-Max models all sit above it in a higher performance bracket.

“Where I think DeepSeek V4 Flash has really changed the economics is agentic workloads,” said Dermot McGrath, founder of Shanghai-based startup consultancy ZenGen Labs.

When researching hundreds of companies, McGrath said he still uses Anthropic’s Claude Code as an architect to draft an action plan and summary brief. He then hands off execution to DeepSeek within the same environment, which deploys specialized AI agents to run queries and finish the task. The cost of AI work has inflated over recent months and efficiency has risen to be an even greater priority. That opens opportunity for services to augment, not necessarily replace, the most advanced U.S. products.

“A few months ago I wouldn’t have done that. The Chinese models weren’t as reliable at tool calling or long-running agent workflows,” McGrath said. Alibaba, addressing his exact pain point, made improvements in the so-called long-horizon execution of its new Qwen release. Previous models “were slower, more brittle and sometimes didn’t fully understand what they were supposed to do.”

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Beijing-based Z.ai also made a priority of enhancing its long-horizon performance with the latest release. Chinese companies have spent the past year iterating at a blistering speed, with internal competition helping accelerate timelines and sharpen focus. DeepSeek disrupted the Chinese contest as much as it did the global picture.

Moonshot and Alibaba made the riskier bet of building very large models, each with more than 2 trillion parameters, an indication of their sophistication. They then moderated their energy and computing costs by only activating segments of the model at a time. OpenAI and Anthropic, by contrast, treat their parameter counts as confidential and do not disclose specific figures.

Parameters are the synapses of an AI brain that help systems store, process and respond with the help of more information.

The two premier U.S. AI labs are both planning initial public offerings with aspirations for market valuations of at least $1 trillion, a staggering mark that hinges on high-margin business models. Yet China’s cheap and open-source competition now threatens their pricing power.

“If there weren’t these Chinese open-source models, OpenAI and Anthropic would be laughing all the way to the bank,” said Kai-Fu Lee, an AI pioneer whose startup 01.ai offers open models to global clients. “Now there’s an alternative, and it’s cheaper.”

To be sure, Chinese companies are themselves sacrificing the prospect for significant profit in the near term in an all-out rush for users, developers and tech leadership recognition. “China’s AI providers have become trapped in a brutal price war, prioritizing market share over profitability,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Rob Lea.

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Beyond core language models, China’s AI momentum is most visible in the way it’s taken over the realm of video generation. That market has been left wide open after OpenAI shelved its Sora tool, citing the high costs of operating a resource-intensive service. Kuaishou Technology’s Kling AI video tool, stepping into the void, drew backing from Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd. recently in a $2.8-billion financing round. A significant part of China’s strength comes from the willingness of companies and investors to disregard concern about immediate returns.

No company has exemplified that approach more than ByteDance, according to BI’s Lea. It has poured money into making its Seedance the global leader on quality for AI video creation and stoked the price wars. How aggressive? “A 99% discount to prevailing market rates,” Lea said.