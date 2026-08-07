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California’s instant EV rebates are now available for these three brands

A Tesla auto charges in Westlake.
A Tesla auto charges on May 10, 2023, in Westlake.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
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First time electric vehicle buyers in California can now snag a $3,500 instant rebate on new EVs made by Tesla, Hyundai or Lucid.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that funds are available for the state’s EV incentive program, dubbed MyFirstEV, which he finalized in his state budget last month.

The program allocates $135 million to provide incentives, with participating automakers matching the funds. Used EV’s come with a $1,750 discount for first time buyers.

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FILE - An electric vehicle is charged at a parking garage in Los Angeles, Oct. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Business

California is bringing back EV rebates. This is how to get one

California is budgeting $135 million for new electric vehicle incentives, with special exceptions for California-based companies.

“This is about giving people of our state a choice, but also giving them a head start by giving them this $3,500 incentive for new cars,” Newsom said during a press conference Friday. “It’s about economic competition... It’s about investing in our future, and it’s about continuing to maintain our lead.”

The rebates will mean that most eligible buyers will effectively get between 4% and 7% of their money back.

The rebates are only available to first time EV buyers, who can apply for the discount by filling out an online attestation form once they have begun their purchasing process.

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Vehicles purchased before a participating automaker has launched its incentive will not be eligible for the discount. Plug-in hybrid vehicles are not eligible.

Additional automakers are preparing to launch discounts soon, including Ford, Rivian, Chevrolet and Kia later this month; Toyota, Honda and Subaru in September; and Mitsubishi in November. Nissan and Volvo are still determining their rebate timelines.

The rebates come about a year after President Trump eliminated a $7,500 federal tax incentive for new EVs. The EV market has slowed down as Trump has taken aim at several incentives and requirements, with multiple major automakers paring back their EV offerings.

Unsold 2026 Mustang Mach E electric utility vehicles sit in a long line outside a Ford agency Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

California

California hopes to lure a new generation to electric cars, with help from rebates, high gas prices

California is set to roll out its own instant rebate program to assist drivers in purchasing their first new or used EV.

California’s new incentives can’t be used on all electric vehicles — they apply only to new EVs with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $50,000 or less, and used EVs with a sale price of $25,000 or less.

The $50,000 maximum rules out many options on the market, but legislation outlining the incentive program makes a special exception for California-based companies. Buyers purchasing a new or used EV from a company with headquarters in California can claim the discount regardless of the vehicle price.

The incentives are intended to help California reach its electric vehicle and air quality goals.

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Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

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