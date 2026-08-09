Do I have to change retirement plans when I change jobs?

Dear Liz: I have taught for 22 years and recently accepted a position in a neighboring school district. I have a 403(b) retirement plan invested in a low-cost target date fund. The neighboring district’s vendor list does not include this option. Would it be more advantageous to leave my money in the current account or to roll it into a brokerage with a target date fund? If so, how do I choose what’s right for me?

Answer: As a teacher, you need to be aware that many districts’ 403(b) plans are scandalously bad. Instead of offering sensible, low-cost options, these subpar retirement plans are filled with high-fee annuities.

Your current plan is one of the better ones, since you have access to low-cost mutual funds. You can investigate the neighboring district’s plan at 403bwise.org, a nonprofit site dedicated to educating teachers about the issue. The site has reviews of many districts’ plans. If your new district isn’t included, the site has tips on how to get more information, evaluate your options and press for change.

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If the new plan is a stinker, you can leave your money in the old plan, although you won’t be able to make new contributions. You also could consider rolling the account into an IRA at a brokerage. (Don’t move it to a regular brokerage account, as that would be considered a withdrawal that can be taxed and penalized.) An IRA would give you vastly more investment options, but if your 403(b) allows loans you’d lose the ability to borrow against your account. Also, workplace retirement plans such as 403(b)s and 401(k)s typically allow penalty-free withdrawals starting at age 55 if you leave your job, while with IRAs you generally must wait until age 59½.

The question remains if you should consider investing in the new district’s plan. The answer is yes if it includes any of 403bwise’s “green” rated options of low-cost funds. The answer is probably no otherwise. Teachers without good investment options should consider lobbying their district to adopt another type of retirement account, the 457(b) plan. For more information, check out 403bwise’s sister site, 457bwiser, at https://457bwiser.org/.

Dear Liz: I will be 62 in January. My husband turns 70 in July. If I take my Social Security benefits at a reduced rate at 62, can I switch to half of his benefits once he turns 70 and applies? Let’s say my reduced benefit at 62 is $1,000 per month and my husband’s maximized benefit at 70 is $4,000 per month. Can I switch to a spousal benefit for a payment of $2,000?

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Answer: You may be able to switch, but you’ll get a lot less than $2,000.

The spousal benefit is based not on what the husband receives, but on his benefit at his full retirement age, which for illustration purposes we’ll say is $3,200. The spousal benefit can be up to half that amount, or $1,600. If you apply at 62, though, you’ll be accepting a permanent reduction in both your own retirement benefit and any future spousal benefit, as I explained in an earlier column. The reduction is steep enough that you probably wouldn’t notice much of a change once your husband applies and you qualify for the spousal addition.

Those are the rules for spousal benefits. Survivor benefits are a different matter. Survivor benefits are based on what your husband actually receives (or what he’s earned, if he dies before starting benefits). Also, the early start of your own benefit wouldn’t reduce the future survivor benefit you receive should he die first.

In many cases, the smart approach to maximizing Social Security benefits means waiting at least until your own full retirement age and often until age 70 to apply. Your mileage may vary, of course, so it can be helpful to use a good Social Security claiming strategies calculator and to carefully read the reports they generate. T. Rowe Price has a free Social Security Optimizer at https://www.troweprice.com/usis/advice/tools/social-security-optimizer/strategy.

Got a question about money? You can submit it here.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.