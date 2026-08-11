The Trump administration’s investments in corporate stocks raise fears of ‘crony capitalism’
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It was about one year ago that the Trump administration announced a truly eye-opening transaction: In return for an $8.9-billion investment in the chipmaker already authorized under the Biden-era CHIPS Act, the government would take a roughly 10% stake in Intel shares — making the government Intel’s largest shareholder.
Was this a good deal?
For the U.S. taxpayer, the answer is yes — from the standpoint of paper profits. The 443.3 million Intel shares the government acquired for $8.9 billion are currently worth nearly $44 billion on the open market.
The Trump administration’s ‘strategic stakes’ policy is a deliberate attempt to shape corporate behavior and obtain leverage under the guise of bolstering domestic capacity in semiconductors, critical minerals, and other industries.
— Tad DeHaven, Cato Institute
But that comes with a host of drawbacks. One is the possibility that Trump will interfere with management decisions at Intel — as he attempted to do even before this deal closed. More important, the transaction poses questions about Trump’s industrial policy, as indecisive and obscure as it is. The administration’s portfolio of direct and indirect investments now numbers 30 public companies and is valued at about $27 billion.
That’s an unprecedented level of government participation in the operations of U.S. corporations, placed in the hands of a single person whose business judgment is, to say the least, dubious.
“We have a golden share, which I control,” Trump proclaimed in describing his authority over the operations of U.S. Steel, which he acquired after approving the company’s acquisition by Nippon Steel in June 2025.
The scale of this program makes even conservatives uneasy. The libertarian Cato Institute has been outspoken about how the government’s taking ownership stakes has become worrisomely “routine.”
Cato policy scholar Tad DeHaven doesn’t buy the White House assertion that the program is aimed at protecting such strategic industries as semiconductors, minerals and quantum computing.
Trump’s fabricated accusation about a transgender provision in the CHIPS Act raises questions about his industrial policies
Rather, he wrote, “The Trump administration’s ‘strategic stakes’ policy is a deliberate attempt to shape corporate behavior and obtain leverage under the guise of bolstering domestic capacity in semiconductors, critical minerals, and other industries.”
Nor are voters especially jazzed. According to a survey by CNBC published last month, some 49% of U.S. voters consider it inappropriate for the government to own pieces of U.S. companies; only 19% thought it all right.
Not all of Trump’s deals have involved outright grants of equity. His first deal, announced June 12, 2025, was triggered by a plan for Japan’s Nippon Steel to acquire U.S. Steel. The merger was blocked by the Biden administration, but Trump revived it with a key condition: He was given what Scott Lincicome of the Cato Institute labeled “decisive control” —i n effect, a veto — over many management decisions.
These included any decision to relocate U.S. Steel’s headquarters out of Pittsburgh, to close one plant earlier than mid-2027 or any other plants before mid-2035, or to cut prices below a given point. The government also got the right to appoint one independent director and mandated that a majority of the board would be U.S. citizens.
Lincicome judged these strictures to be tantamount to the “nationalization” of U.S. Steel. “U.S. Steel will have to obtain Uncle Sam’s permission to do a lot of stuff,” he wrote.
Then there are the deals Trump cut with chipmakers Nvidia and AMD. Rather than take an equity stake in the companies, Trump demanded a 15% share of any revenues the companies collected from the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China as the price for his approving the sales. Some have questioned whether those arrangements are legal or even constitutional; they could be regarded as export taxes or duties, which are specifically prohibited by the Constitution, according to the Tax Policy Center.
The administration defends its dealmaking as an economic boon in the long term. On July 29, announcing a sheaf of seven deals worth a total of $874 million in the semiconductor industry, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called them “strategic investments” to “enhance our country’s domestic capabilities, create high-paying jobs and keep America at the forefront of the semiconductor industry.”
On inflation, healthcare, mortgages and much more, the Trump administration offers bogus math.
What has experts unnerved by these deals is the path they cut toward “crony capitalism” — the manipulation of the marketplace to benefit politicians or their friends and family members. The practice “may distort competition, stifle innovation, and potentially lead to monopolies or market concentration in strategic sectors,” as the Center for Strategic and International Studies put it. “Furthermore, the selection process itself for equity stakes may erode public confidence if the choices seem to be driven by political connections rather than strategic merit.”
Trump has even pondered the creation of a “sovereign wealth fund” (SWF) for the U.S., akin to those established by Saudi Arabia and Norway, empowered to make deals in the government’s name. On its face, that looks like an invitation to open corruption.
As Steven Feldstein and Jodi Vittori of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace observed last year, “Considering the Trump administration’s self-dealing and erosion of accountability, there is an acute risk that the U.S. SWF could become a source of graft to reward Trump’s friends, coerce political support for his priorities and bring personal enrichment.”
Government investments also pose a dilemma for competitors of government-funded companies, which may be put at a distinct disadvantage if the government chooses to make policy to benefit its own holdings.
The most striking aspect of these deals is that, from a financial perspective, they’re totally unnecessary. None of the companies gifted with a government investment is in financial trouble; all have access to the vibrant U.S. capital markets.
What they gain from making the deals is access to Trump’s good graces. Intel and the other semiconductor companies receive funds already allocated from the CHIPS Act but still under Trump’s control; AMD and Nvidia got permission to sell chips to China.
The other side of the coin is their exposure to Trump’s whims — though he has often tried to impose his will even on companies without partial government ownership.
Indeed, Trump didn’t even wait for the Intel deal to be finalized before trying to stick his nose into Intel management. On Aug. 7 last year, he called for the immediate resignation of Malaysia-born Lip-bu Tan as Intel CEO, calling Tan “highly conflicted” because of his ties with Chinese companies.
Four days later, after Tan met with Trump, Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trump reversed himself. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump declared that the “success and rise” of Tan was an “amazing story.” The government announced its equity investment in Intel on Aug. 22.
The Trump administration is talking about buying stock in Intel and starting a sovereign wealth fund. There isn’t a dumber, more irresponsible financial idea swirling around in Washington.
Intel replied to my question about whether Trump had gotten involved in any other corporate decision by asserting by email that the government’s investment in Intel “will be a passive ownership, with no Board representation or other governance or information rights. The government also agrees to vote with the Company’s Board of Directors on matters requiring shareholder approval, with limited exceptions.”
As I reported at the time of the Intel investment, the government’s taking an equity stake in a public company isn’t unprecedented. In 2009, the Obama administration acquired 60.8% of General Motors in return for almost $50 billion in bailout funds. The government also acquired a smaller stake in Chrysler, which was subsequently sold to Fiat.
The government sold the last of its GM holdings in 2013, booking a direct loss of about $10.5 billion. But its bailout was deemed a success, given that it saved as many as 1.9 million jobs at GM, Chrysler and their suppliers.
Obama made clear that these were temporary emergency measures to save companies that faced extinction, and that the government would sell off its stock holdings as soon as that was practicable. As part of the bailout deal, the government orchestrated the exit of GM Chief Executive Rick Wagoner, oversaw the replacement of a majority of its board members and imposed compensation limits on its top executives.
Remarkably, congressional Republicans have been mostly silent about the growth of the government’s stock portfolio. That’s a big difference from yore, when the idea that Social Security could invest millions of dollars of its reserves in corporate equities raised the hackles of the GOP. At a hearing in 1935, Sen. Arthur Vandenberg (R-Mich.) threw up his hands in horror. “That,” he exclaimed, “would be socialism!”
But government socialism is back on the front burner today.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article portrays the Trump administration’s “strategic stakes” program—roughly $27 billion in direct and indirect investments across about 30 public companies, including a roughly 10% stake in Intel—as an unprecedented peacetime expansion of federal ownership in corporate America concentrated in a single presidency.[1][2][16]
It argues that, although the Intel stake has produced enormous paper gains for taxpayers, the broader investment push is financially unnecessary because the companies involved are healthy, can tap private capital markets, and are effectively paying for access to Trump’s favor, CHIPS Act money, and export approvals rather than for true rescue financing.
The piece stresses the risk of political interference in corporate management, citing Trump’s “golden share” in U.S. Steel—described by Cato Institute analysts as conferring “decisive control” over plant closures, pricing, headquarters location, and board composition—as well as his public pressure campaign over Intel’s CEO even before the equity deal closed.[1][6][10]
It leans on policy experts who warn that these arrangements push the United States toward “crony capitalism” or “state capitalism,” in which the government picks winners and losers based on personal relationships and political leverage, potentially distorting competition, discouraging innovation, and concentrating market power in strategic sectors.[5][6][9][15][18]
The article highlights legal and constitutional concerns about Trump’s demand that Nvidia and AMD share 15% of revenues from AI chip sales to China as a condition for export approval, citing tax policy experts who say such revenue-sharing could be construed as a prohibited export tax or duty under the Constitution.
It notes that public opinion on government stock ownership is lukewarm at best, pointing to polling showing nearly half of U.S. voters consider it inappropriate for the government to own pieces of private companies and only a small minority view such stakes favorably.[2]
The column underscores the opacity and fragmentation of the federal portfolio—spread across Commerce, Defense, the Development Finance Corporation and Energy—with no consolidated public ledger, suggesting this structure makes it harder for citizens and watchdogs to monitor conflicts of interest or favoritism.[1][8]
It amplifies concerns from researchers that Trump’s floated idea of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund, modeled on funds in countries like Saudi Arabia, would be particularly vulnerable to graft in an administration already accused of self-dealing and weak accountability, turning public investments into tools to reward friends, coerce political support and enable personal enrichment.[6][11]
The piece contrasts Trump’s program with the Obama-era auto bailouts, noting that the Obama administration’s equity stakes in General Motors and Chrysler were explicitly temporary, crisis-driven measures to save failing firms and preserve up to millions of jobs, with clear plans to exit; by comparison, Trump’s stakes are open-ended, imposed on profitable companies, and accompanied by intrusive conditions on corporate decisions.[13]
It observes that Republicans who once denounced the notion of government equity ownership—as in proposals for Social Security investing in stocks—as “socialism” have been largely quiet about Trump’s stock portfolio, implying a partisan double standard about government intervention in the market.[13]
Finally, the article links Trump’s government investments with his personal stock trading activity, noting that ethics groups and investigative reporting have documented thousands of trades in companies affected by his policies, raising fears that the presidency has blurred the line between public duty and private gain and deepened a long-term shift from free-market capitalism toward entrenched crony capitalism.[3][7][12][17][19][21]
Different views on the topic
At the same time, the administration and some policy analysts describe the equity stakes as a necessary evolution of U.S. industrial policy, portraying the government as a “strategic investor” using targeted ownership positions to strengthen domestic supply chains in semiconductors, critical minerals and nuclear energy, and to reduce dependence on China in sectors deemed vital to national security.[2][4][6][16]
Supporters of the strategy argue that minority, non-controlling stakes—structured through agencies like the Commerce Department as “passive” holdings without board seats or special governance rights—allow the government to share upside and guide long-term industrial planning without fully nationalizing firms or micromanaging day-to-day operations.[2][6][16]
Some economic and security experts note that other countries, including U.S. allies, routinely deploy sovereign wealth funds and state-backed investment vehicles to support national champions, and contend that U.S. policy is belatedly catching up by using equity stakes, loans and grants to back domestic firms in advanced computing, AI and critical minerals against heavily subsidized foreign competitors.[4][6][13]
Analysts at institutions such as the Center for Strategic and International Studies have emphasized that, in principle, federal equity stakes can provide reputational and financial support to innovative domestic firms, help reshore manufacturing, and align corporate strategy with national security goals, provided there are robust guardrails to prevent politicization and preferential treatment.[6]
Defenders of Trump’s economic agenda also point to strong stock market performance and business investment under his tenure, arguing that, despite controversy over individual deals, corporate profits and equity valuations suggest investors remain confident that the overall environment is pro-business and growth-oriented.[20]
With regard to conflict-of-interest allegations, Trump’s representatives and outside managers repeatedly assert that the president’s personal investment accounts are held in fully discretionary portfolios run by independent financial institutions, which they say have “sole and exclusive” authority over trades; they argue this structure is designed specifically to maintain a separation between Trump and day-to-day investment decisions and to avoid even the appearance of direct self-dealing.[3][7][19]
Those defenders further contend that recent investigative stories about Trump’s trades and public praise of certain companies show correlation rather than causation, maintaining that he receives no advance notice of trades, cannot override his managers’ strategies and has no input into specific investments—even when his public comments later benefit firms in which he happens to hold shares.[3][7][19]
Some commentators also highlight the precedent of earlier government interventions, including the successful stabilization of the auto industry and broader use of tools like the CHIPS and Science Act, and argue that, while Trump’s approach is more personalized and aggressive, it should be viewed within a continuum of evolving U.S. industrial policy that involves selective government support for strategic companies.[2][6][13]
Meanwhile, a number of business leaders and trade groups respond to accusations of “tariff-driven” or “deal-based” crony capitalism by emphasizing that many firms benefiting from Trump-era tariffs, regulatory changes or equity injections are large employers and key exporters, and that supporting them can be justified on grounds of job creation, regional economic development and national competitiveness rather than purely on political ties.[2][4][14]
Finally, some legal and policy voices caution against sweeping judgments that label all targeted equity stakes as cronyism, arguing that the critical test is the presence of transparent criteria, congressional oversight and clear public-interest goals; they suggest that reforms to disclosure and governance could address many of the concerns raised, without abandoning the use of equity investments as a tool of economic and security strategy.[4][6][13]