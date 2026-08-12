Zuckerberg lays out Meta’s new vision for AI: Personal intelligence for all

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Mark Zuckerberg wants AI for all, not just a few.

In the last month, there has been heated debate in Silicon Valley and Washington over whether advanced artificial intelligence is too dangerous to be freely available as an open-source model for anyone to download and use, and whether its development should thus be locked down and tightly controlled by a handful of companies.

In a sweeping 6,500-word manifesto published Monday, Zuckerberg declared that the biggest risk of AI is that if one government or a few companies amass too much control over the technology, democracy could be hurt.

He outlined his vision to build “personal superintelligence,” where each user would have a personal AI agent on their device that understands their goals and bots would work on their behalf to improve their relationships, health, career, finances, hobbies and more.

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Alongside this vision document, Meta released an “open” version of its AI model called Muse Glimmer .

What this means is that well-versed techies can now download and modify this AI without approval from Meta. Businesses can tweak it to operate it entirely on their own devices and create AI assistants that manage schedules, draft messages and organize files.

Zuckerberg’s hope is that these developers will use that freedom to develop user-friendly apps and businesses that will eventually usher in utopian AI tech to the average person.

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Closed AI models, such as those developed by rivals Anthropic and OpenAI, keep their code private and cannot be tweaked.

“Rather than centralizing superintelligence, we should distribute it widely and give every person the ability to direct it,” Zuckerberg wrote. “This has the potential to begin a new era of personal empowerment where individuals can use this powerful new capability to reach their full potential, pursue their interests, and improve their lives and the world more than ever before.”

The move is also meant to position Meta as an American open-source alternative to rapidly advancing inexpensive Chinese AI models.

Zuckerberg outlined policy recommendations for the federal government to collaborate with AI companies for safety-testing of their models. He cautioned that any government intervention to slow down AI development will hand the advantage to China, which does not face the same pushback on data centers and is bringing on nuclear power facilities within weeks to remain competitive in AI.

The announcements come at a time when the world is grappling with increasingly capable AI systems.

Despite safety-testing, the AI labs building these systems are still unable to fully control them. This has already resulted in rogue AI agents hacking , cheating, and even creating new viruses .

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How can I use Meta AI?

Meta has its own standalone chatbot, Meta AI, similar to popular ChatGPT or Claude. However, the most popular way of accessing the company’s advanced AI is inside its WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram apps, where users can ask questions and generate images. Its AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses can record and be controlled through voice commands.

Using ChatGPT or Claude today for tasks such as analyzing legal documents or going through your email inbox means sharing sensitive data with the company servers. But AI models that run on a device using your computer’s chip can safely read private files, manage schedules and learn your habits without ever sending sensitive personal data to the cloud.

OpenAI and Anthropic don’t allow their proprietary AI software to be downloaded and used. They believe AI is too dangerous and releasing the underlying code would wreak havoc, and that AI models must instead be developed and released in a controlled fashion.

This has created a major fissure in Silicon Valley: Companies such as Meta, Nvidia, Microsoft and Google have backed “open” models, noting that making them widely available is the best way to defend against threats such as widespread unemployment or stop uncontrolled AI from taking over humanity.

The fault lines hardened late last month. When OpenAI’s model escaped and hacked a rival company, Hugging Face, leading American AI technologies refused Hugging Face’s request to analyze the attack due to their safety guardrails. This compelled the company to use a Chinese AI model to defend against the onslaught.

What did he say about jobs?

“It is surprising that the discourse from many developing AI is so filled with doom. I do not understand why anyone who believes that AI will eliminate most jobs and much of humanity’s relevance would rush to build that future,” Zuckerberg wrote.

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He alluded to rivals Anthropic and OpenAI, who have called for tighter controls on the technology.

Zuckerberg compared AI to previous technological advances and noted that each time humanity has come out of such a transformation, changes have led to more people sharing greater prosperity, health, and freedom.

“I predict that this will not only lead to much greater economic growth, but also more employment over time rather than less,” he wrote.

Zuckerberg noted that people fear automation will outpace individuals’ capability to get smarter and better at their jobs, leading to job displacement. But he insisted that need not be the case if everyday people are armed with personal AIs; instead, they can improve their skills and invent new businesses faster than automation can replace them.

He predicted that company sizes may shrink during this transition from industrial giants to tech companies, as small teams of people powered by personal AI agents will be able to run companies at significant scale. This year alone, Meta laid off 8,000 people as part of its AI efficiency push.

The AI labs’ overarching goal is to build an AI model generally capable of doing all cognitive work that a human does. And as the first step, the companies are racing to build an “automated AI researcher.” Once perfected, this AI will essentially take over its own development, continuously building and improving its next version.

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On Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) sent an open letter to the CEOs of AI companies urging them to pause the development of AI due to catastrophic risks.

“Mr. Altman, Mr. Amodei and Mr. Zuckerberg: In the interest of humanity, stand by your words. Pause AI development. It is not too late to avoid disaster. Stop building machines that humans cannot control,” Sanders wrote. “Let me be very clear: If you do not take appropriate action now, my colleagues and I in the U.S. Senate will.”