FedEx and others announce layoffs in Southern California

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More than 500 people have lost their jobs in the latest round of layoffs in Southern California, from FedEx and others.

The latest government filings show that Staples and LAZ Parking were also among the companies cutting positions.

FedEx layoffs continue to hit California workers; this time, the carrier will close two facilities in Palm Springs and Victorville, laying off 116 employees at the end of September, the company stated in a government filing released this week.

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In a statement, the company said employees were notified months in advance, and some employees were offered roles elsewhere within FedEx.

The announcements follow a filing on June 23 for 57 layoffs at a facility in San Diego.

These layoffs are part of an initiative aimed at streamlining package pickups and deliveries by merging ground and express delivery networks. The company announced the plan in 2022 and says it expects to save $2 billion through optimization efforts.

In an investor day presentation in February, Scott Ray, the company’s chief of operations in the U.S. and Canada, said it had closed 200 stations. By the end of 2027, it will close approximately 475 more. The closures will make up about 30% of the company’s footprint.

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“For customers who have historically used these locations for package drop-off, other locations offering these services can be found at www.fedex.com ,” the company said. “These decisions are never taken lightly and reflect our commitment to supporting affected employees — through job placement assistance, relocation aid, or severance, as applicable — while transforming our network and continuing to provide an outstanding experience for our customers.”

While earlier stages of the initiative focused on smaller centers, Ray said that through the rest of 2026 and the project’s completion by the end of 2027, the company would focus on optimization in larger metro areas.

Last June, FedEx closed facilities in Emeryville and Oakland, laying off 174 employees.

This new round of layoffs follows hundreds of Amazon delivery service layoffs.

Two of Amazon’s delivery service partners shut down offices in July. Xpress Delivery, located in Oakland, will be laying off 80 employees. OnPoint Logistics will cease operations at its San Francisco location and cut 96 jobs, according to a government filing.

Amazon delivery service partners are independent businesses that partner with Amazon to deliver packages from a local fulfillment center to the delivery station using Amazon delivery vans and provided devices.

Staples will also lay off 109 employees at a fulfillment center in La Mirada on Oct. 9, the company stated in a government filing from August 5.

A subsidiary of the company, Essendant, also announced 99 layoffs in Sacramento, and four more in Perris, where it permanently closed a facility and laid off 146 employees last December. Essendant has issued more than 1,100 layoffs across five other states.

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LAZ Parking, a parking management company, laid off 247 employees from locations near LAX and Ontario International Airport.

The company signed a $19.1-million contract in May with Laguna Beach to run its transit services.