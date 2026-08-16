Should I make new 529 education accounts for my grandchildren or add to their existing ones?

Dear Liz: My two grandchildren are in middle school and are expected to attend college. I’d like to contribute to 529 plans for them, possibly making five years’ worth of contributions at once. Should I contribute to the plans their parents have established, or open separate 529s so I can maintain control? I’m 86 and live in California; my grandchildren live in Oregon. What would you suggest?

Answer: As you know, 529 college savings plans allow you to contribute up to five times the annual gift tax exclusion limit in one year and treat the contribution as if it were made over five years. Since the annual limit in 2026 is $19,000, you could contribute up to $95,000 per child this year without reducing your lifetime gift-and-estate tax exemption. This “superfunding” is allowed whether you set up the accounts yourself or contribute directly to the already-established ones.

To be clear, the five-year rule doesn’t offer a direct tax break to you. But if you’re concerned about estate taxes, the five-year election can get a chunk of money out of your estate. Keep in mind that most people don’t have to worry about estate taxes, as the current lifetime limit is $15 million per person.

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You’ll need to file IRS Form 709 to make this election. If you make other financial gifts to the grandkids during the five-year period, you must file gift tax returns to report those amounts to the IRS. And if you die before the end of the five-year period, the portion of the 529 contributions attributable to the years after your death will be added back to your estate. Your estate planning attorney can offer further advice.

If you’re not worried about estate taxes but you’re certain you won’t need the money yourself, you might still make a large contribution now to get the money growing tax-free for your grandchildren’s educations. Or you can simply make annual contributions and either keep them under the annual gift tax exclusion limit or be ready to file gift tax returns if you go over the limit. You won’t owe any gift taxes until your gifts over the annual exclusion exceed that massive lifetime limit.

Now, on to the question of whether to open your own accounts or contribute to the existing ones. Opening your own accounts for the grandkids means you’ll get to maintain control over the funds until they’re needed, plus the money isn’t considered in federal financial aid calculations. Only 529s owned by parents or students have to be reported in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), although some colleges may use other formulas when awarding their own aid.

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Contributing the money directly to the plans already established means the parents will control the funds. On the plus side, that relieves you of the burden of administering the accounts.

Oregon does offer an income-based tax credit for contributions that maxes out at $190 for single filers and $380 for married people filing jointly. Only Oregon taxpayers making the contribution to Oregon educational plans can get the credit, however. If you give the money to the parents rather than directly to the 529 plan, you’ll need to keep gift tax rules in mind since any gift over $19,000 per recipient would need to be reported.

Dear Liz: Regarding the fees charged to use credit cards. Aren’t the fees charged by the credit card companies considered deductible expenses on the businesses’ taxes? It seems that if the customer pays the surcharge then the business claims a deduction on its taxes, the business is getting a big benefit. It’s nothing but a scam. If I’m paying the fee, then the business shouldn’t be able to deduct it.

Answer: You don’t have the accounting quite right. The surcharge you pay to use a credit card is generally considered income to the business. The deduction isn’t a windfall but prevents the business from being taxed on money it collected and then paid to the credit-card processor.

The surcharge allows the business to pass some or all of its processing costs onto the customers that cause it to incur the costs, rather than simply absorbing the expense. Of course, some customers will take their business elsewhere because of the surcharge, so the ultimate effect on profits is in question.

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Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.