Serve Robotics partners with Grubhub after Uber exit

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Consumers from the Los Angeles region who order through Grubhub will soon have some of their orders delivered by four-wheeled robots.

Serve Robotics, which operates 500 robots across 40 neighborhoods in Los Angeles, has partnered with food marketplace Grubhub. Through this partnership, robot delivery is now available to nearly 200 local restaurants, including Sushi Q, The Indian Kitchen, and Mel & Rose.

The tie-up will also launch Serve’s robots in 100 Chicago restaurants and some in Virginia.

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The new marketplace announcement comes after Uber sold its stake in Serve.

Serve was founded in 2017 as a division of Postmates and was spun out as an independent company after Uber acquired Postmates.

Serve Robotics went public in 2024, with Uber as one of its backers, and has been delivering for restaurants on the Uber Eats platform.

But recently, following a drop in delivery volume and disagreements over how to best utilize the robots, Uber sold all of its stake in Serve.

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Ali Kashani, CEO of Serve Robotics, said in an earnings call that the blow-up was “caused by changes in the operating model and integration of our fleet.”

The quarterly delivery volumes from Uber Eats declined for the first time since 2022, prompting the company to reduce its expected 2026 revenue guidance from $26 million to $9 million to $10 million.

Kashani said demand for robot delivery isn’t slowing down, and the decline in revenue was due to Serve’s disagreement with Uber.

A Serve Robotics spokesperson said that users in the 40 LA neighborhoods the company currently operates in will remain unaffected, as the food delivery contract with Uber doesn’t expire until early 2027.

The deal with Grubhub is part of Server’s move to expand to new marketplaces. The company has also expanded to two new markets on DoorDash, San Jose and Washington.

Serve earns revenue from three streams: delivery, advertising and hospital robotics.

It began rolling out its hospital robot, Moxi 2.0, at healthcare systems including Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Los Angeles, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and Endeavor Health Edward Hospital in the Chicago area.

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Serve also said it is introducing a “micro depot” model as part of its Miami rollout, where instead of large warehouses that it operates, it will use established parking facilities for dispatch and maintenance, allowing it to operate cheaply.