Californian grocer Raley’s to shut Brentwood and other outlets

Exterior of the Raley’s grocery store in Brentwood, which is scheduled to close Nov. 3, 2026.

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Raley’s, a California family-owned grocery store chain, is planning to close several stores in its home state.

This year, the West Sacramento-based company is shuttering its store in Brentwood on Nov. 3 and a store in Elko on Dec. 8. A location in Petaluma is expected to close Jan. 26, 2027.

“This is not part of a larger downsizing effort. The Brentwood, Elko, and Petaluma closures each reflect local market conditions and long-term financial sustainability assessed for that store,” said Chelsea Carbahal, a Raley’s spokesperson.

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The latest closures, which were announced about two weeks ago, come as grocery store chains face fierce competition. Consumers also are more cautious about spending more on groceries amid inflation, a reduction in food stamps and rising gas prices.

Other grocery store chains such as Grocery Outlet and Kroger have announced plans to shutter California stores.

Although Raley’s is closing some of its stores, it’s also opening new ones, including one in Madera that’s expected to open in March 2027.

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“This approach ensures Raley’s remains strong and well-positioned to serve customers and communities for generations to come,” Carbahal said.

Raley’s has been in business for more than 90 years.

Founded in 1935, Raley’s opened its first store in Placerville, Calif. The chain has expanded its presence in California and other states throughout its history, owning brands such as Nob Hill Foods and Bel Air Markets.

In 2021, Raley’s acquired the Bashas’ Family of Stores, increasing its footprint in Arizona and New Mexico. Raley’s and Bashas’ became part of Raley’s Cos.

This year, Raley’s announced that Nob Hill Foods in Los Gatos plans to close in June 2027. Carbahal said the grocery chain decided to not renew its lease in that location.

In February, Raley’s also notified the California Employment Development Department that it plans to close its store in Antioch around April of this year. Roughly 43 people were expected to be laid off because of that closure, according to the notice.

As of Tuesday, the California EDD hasn’t received any new notices from Raley’s.

Raley’s owns and runs more than 100 grocery stores and employs roughly 11,500 workers, according to the company’s website.