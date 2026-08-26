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Californian grocer Raley’s to shut Brentwood and other outlets

Exterior of the Raley's grocery store in Brentwood.
Exterior of the Raley’s grocery store in Brentwood, which is scheduled to close Nov. 3, 2026.
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Los Angeles Times staffer Queenie Wong
By Queenie Wong
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  • California-based Raley’s is shuttering stores in Brentwood, Elko, Petaluma and Antioch, reflecting store-by-store assessments of local market conditions and long-term financial sustainability rather than a companywide retrenchment.
  • The closures highlight intense competition and consumer belt-tightening in the grocery aisle, as inflation, reduced food assistance and high gas prices pressure chains such as Raley’s, Kroger and Grocery Outlet.
  • Even as it trims underperforming sites, the 90-year-old chain, which has more than 100 stores and 11,500 employees, plans new openings, including a Madera location slated for March 2027.

Raley’s, a California family-owned grocery store chain, is planning to close several stores in its home state.

This year, the West Sacramento-based company is shuttering its store in Brentwood on Nov. 3 and a store in Elko on Dec. 8. A location in Petaluma is expected to close Jan. 26, 2027.

“This is not part of a larger downsizing effort. The Brentwood, Elko, and Petaluma closures each reflect local market conditions and long-term financial sustainability assessed for that store,” said Chelsea Carbahal, a Raley’s spokesperson.

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The latest closures, which were announced about two weeks ago, come as grocery store chains face fierce competition. Consumers also are more cautious about spending more on groceries amid inflation, a reduction in food stamps and rising gas prices.

Other grocery store chains such as Grocery Outlet and Kroger have announced plans to shutter California stores.

Although Raley’s is closing some of its stores, it’s also opening new ones, including one in Madera that’s expected to open in March 2027.

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“This approach ensures Raley’s remains strong and well-positioned to serve customers and communities for generations to come,” Carbahal said.

Raley’s has been in business for more than 90 years.

Founded in 1935, Raley’s opened its first store in Placerville, Calif. The chain has expanded its presence in California and other states throughout its history, owning brands such as Nob Hill Foods and Bel Air Markets.

In 2021, Raley’s acquired the Bashas’ Family of Stores, increasing its footprint in Arizona and New Mexico. Raley’s and Bashas’ became part of Raley’s Cos.

This year, Raley’s announced that Nob Hill Foods in Los Gatos plans to close in June 2027. Carbahal said the grocery chain decided to not renew its lease in that location.

In February, Raley’s also notified the California Employment Development Department that it plans to close its store in Antioch around April of this year. Roughly 43 people were expected to be laid off because of that closure, according to the notice.

As of Tuesday, the California EDD hasn’t received any new notices from Raley’s.

Raley’s owns and runs more than 100 grocery stores and employs roughly 11,500 workers, according to the company’s website.

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Queenie Wong

Queenie Wong is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times. At CNET and the Mercury News, she wrote about the world’s largest social networks. Wong also covered politics and education for the Statesman Journal in Salem, Ore. Growing up in Southern California, she started reading The Times as a kid and took her first journalism class in middle school. She graduated from Washington and Lee University, where she studied journalism and studio art.

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