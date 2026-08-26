Uber gives parents the option to livestream their teens’ rides

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Parents and guardians can now access live video of their teens as they take an Uber.

The San Francisco ride-hailing company has added the new feature to its teen accounts program, designed to ensure safety and transparency when younger riders are traveling alone.

“Live video is the latest way we’re updating teen accounts to meet the needs of families and build on existing safety features,” the company said in a blog that unveiled the livestream option Tuesday.

The video will be recorded using the driver’s front-facing phone camera, which offers a view of the backseat.

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The driver needs to have video enabled for the livestream to be available. Only the teen’s parent or guardian will have access to the video, Uber said, and it will not be available to view after the trip ends.

Live video has launched in nine markets, including Atlanta; Orlando, Fla.; Rhode Island and Phoenix. It isn’t yet available in California, but Uber said it plans to roll out the feature nationwide in the coming weeks.

Drivers will be free to choose whether they want to enable the streaming options. Parents will not know until a trip begins if video is available.

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Teen accounts come with other safety features, including live trip tracking and PIN verification. Riders of any age can also request to be matched with a female driver.

“Teens have places to be, and parents want to stay plugged in along the way,” Uber said in its announcement.

When a teen’s Uber trip begins, the parent or guardian linked to the account will receive a push notification if livestreaming is available.

They can then view the stream with one tap at any point during the ride. When a parent tunes in, both the teen and the driver will be notified.

The recording will automatically end when the trip is complete.

Teen accounts were launched in 2023 based on feedback from parents. They’re now available in more than 50 countries and have been used for tens of millions of trips each year.

“As live video expands nationwide over the coming weeks, we’ll continue listening to feedback and improving the experience to help families stay connected,” Uber said.