El Segundo healthcare company to lay off more than 700 people

Hospitality workers wait in line in a basement garage to apply for unemployment benefits in Los Angeles in 2020.

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El Segundo-based caregiving company 24 Hour Home Care is laying off more than 700 people.

24 Hour Home Care hires around 30,000 caregivers in California for people with disabilities and veterans, and partners with regional facilities around the state and major Medi-Cal health plans.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter said the company is laying off 738 employees in September.

The company did not respond to requests for comment.

The filing, dated Aug. 31, said the layoffs will happen on Sept. 15, sooner than the 60 days notice required by the state.

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The company said it will pay caregivers through Oct. 23 for hours they would have worked, and cited the unanticipated ending of a “material third-party service arrangement” as the reason behind the cuts, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Two other healthcare companies in the Bay Area are also issuing nearly 200 layoffs.

Stanford Health Care is laying off 95 employees in Palo Alto, an Aug. 28 filing showed.

Hospital network John Muir Health in Contra Costa County is cutting 78 jobs across multiple locations including Walnut Creek, Concord and Pleasanton, according to government filings from Aug. 27.

These companies follow a steady stream of healthcare cuts this year after federal funding losses.

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In early August, Dignity Health cut 139 jobs at hospitals in Los Angeles and Bakersfield.

On Aug. 19, Sharp HealthCare in San Diego announced plans to lay off 168 employees. Last September, it laid off 394 people.

In March, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health ended clinical services at seven of its public health clinic sites after losing $50 million in funding.

The same month, UC Irvine Health laid off 150 employees in a “strategic restructuring.”